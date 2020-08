S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

U.S. real estate investment trusts in the second quarter posted their first decline in same-store net operating income in a decade, with the lodging, retail and seniors housing sectors faring especially badly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same-store NOI fell by 3.4% across the REIT space in the quarter, after rising by 3.0% in the prior quarter, according to an analysis by Evercore ISI. The industrial REIT sector was the only one to produce NOI growth for the quarter, with a gain of 3.3%. Office REITs lost 0.7% and residential REITs lost 2.4%, while mall and shopping center REITs fell off much more dramatically, with declines of 20.2% and 16.7%, respectively. Same-store NOI among healthcare REITs fell by 8.9%.

The Evercore analysts said in a note that they expect REITs' same-store NOI growth to fall for the full year 2020, with the metric declining by 20% to 25% for mall REITs. Industrial landlords will likely fare best, with growth of about 2.5% because of their longer leases and demand from e-commerce.

Still, the analysts said, the pace of the economic recovery in the next few months will be "interesting" because of uncertainty about a second wave of the coronavirus and about the size of additional fiscal stimulus measures.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Simon gets busy

* Regional mall giant Simon Property Group Inc. has been actively acquiring bankrupt or nearly bankrupt retailers in order to keep their stores operational and stave off vacancies at its properties. A partnership of Simon and Brookfield Property Partners LP is leading the race to acquire J. C. Penney Co. Inc.'s retail business out of bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

* Another Simon venture, with Authentic Brands Group LLC, was selected as the preferred bidder for apparel retailer Brooks Brothers Group Inc. after raising its offer to $325 million. At least 125 of Brooks Brothers' 200 North American stores will remain operational.

* Simon and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. reportedly discussed turning some of the REIT's anchor department store spaces into Amazon fulfillment centers, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The IPO monitor

* Short-term home-rental giant Airbnb Inc. plans to confidentially file for an IPO with the U.S. SEC later in August and could go public before the end of 2020, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The IPO proceedings were earlier delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

* Single-tenant retail REIT Netstreit Corp. priced its IPO of 12.5 million common shares at $18.00 per share, below its initial offer price range of between $19 and $21 per share.

* Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is backed by private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. and K Raheja Corp. Pvt. Ltd., raised 45.00 billion Indian rupees in its IPO on BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

* Yuny Incorporadora SA filed for an IPO with the Brazilian securities regulator, LatinFinance reported. The company develops residential, commercial and multipurpose properties in Brazil.

Major acquisitions and developments

* Concord Pacific Developments Inc. bought the site of St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, from Providence Health Care for roughly C$1 billion.

* Technology giant Facebook Inc. is investing $800 million to build a 982,000-square-foot data center in Gallatin, Tenn.

* Private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. is buying a newly constructed rental portfolio in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a roughly $860 million deal from Bruman Realty LLC, Bloomberg Markets reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* VEREIT Inc. and Ocean West Capital Partners LLC paid $246.7 million to acquire a newly built distribution and warehouse facility in Dallas from NorthPoint Development.

Around the world

* Direct commercial real estate investments saw a 29% year-over-year global decline in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic uncertainty, according to data from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The Americas saw the steepest decline at 37%, followed by Asia-Pacific at 32%. Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw a 13% decline.

* Blackstone is acquiring the rental income properties of Indian developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. for over 127.45 billion Indian rupees, The Economic Times (India) reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Data center REIT Equinix Inc. is expanding into India with a $161 million all-cash deal to buy GPX Global Systems Inc.'s Indian operations, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2021. The deal includes GPX's fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers.

* U.K. shopping center landlord Intu Properties PLC, which filed for administration in June, could see its Trafford Centre property in Manchester, U.K., auctioned off, expected to be sold for about £1.3 billion, Sky News reported, citing city sources.

* Phoenix Property Investors HK Ltd. and South Korea's National Pension Service are exploring a sale of the retail area of the Crystal Galleria mixed-use project in Shanghai, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources said the asset could sell for up to $860 million.

Earnings calls coverage

S&P Global Market Intelligence reporters tuned in to conference calls hosted by some of the larger players in the real estate sector.

Simon Property committed to REIT structure, has no plans to go private

US equity REIT capital offering activity tumbles 72.8% MOM in July

Green Street Investors ups stake in majority of REIT holdings in Q2