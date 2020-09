S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

The real estate investment trust industry will recover to 2019 levels in 2023 or 2024, and REITs' strong balance sheets will allow them to benefit from the continued low-interest-rate environment, CEOs said at a BMO Capital Markets conference, according to an analyst note.

The recovery timeline belonged to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. President and CEO Jim Risoleo, while Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Chairman and CEO H. Eric Bolton Jr. predicted continued REIT strength in panel remarks, BMO analyst John Kim wrote in a note. In the same panel, Risoleo noted that business travel recovered to new highs following past recessions — a potentially encouraging sign for the U.S. hotel industry, which has been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Properties Inc. President Douglas Linde, meanwhile, said the company expects a gradual pickup in tenant demand at its office properties in 2021, Kim wrote. While corporations are "capitulating to COVID-19" and extending work-from-home policies in the coming months, office demand will normalize once management teams renew their focus on growth, Linde added.

In the crosshairs

* J. C. Penney Co. Inc.'s talks with landlords Brookfield Property Partners LP and Simon Property Group Inc. to rescue the embattled retailer from bankruptcy proceedings halted mainly over lease terms, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Separately, SPARC Group LLC, Simon's joint venture with Authentic Brands Group LLC, completed its acquisition of apparel retailer Brooks Brothers Group Inc. The deal entitles SPARC to manage all of the Brooks Brothers operations, including retail, wholesale and e-commerce.

* Four nontraded net lease REITs managed by CIM Group LLC affiliates agreed to merge, with the pro forma combined company expected to have approximately $5.9 billion in total asset value. CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will acquire Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II) Inc., Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III) Inc. and Cole Credit Property Trust V Inc. in separate stock-for-stock, tax-free deals, with closing expected in the fourth quarter.

* Multifamily landlord Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc. internalized its management function, effective Sept. 1, by purchasing all the assets needed for its business operation from Steadfast REIT Investments LLC and its affiliates, including external adviser Steadfast Apartment Advisor LLC.

Property plain

* Brookfield Property Partners expects to avoid a default on a $282 million commercial mortgage-backed security due Sept. 1, the Washington Business Journal reported. The loan is secured by the 305,805-square-foot Tysons Galleria mall in Virginia.

* Atlanta-based homebuilder ResiBuilt Homes is seeking to raise $400 million in equity and $800 million in debt to develop and manage roughly 5,000 single-family rental houses, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with co-founder Jay Byce.

* Timber REIT Weyerhaeuser Co. will buy approximately 85,000 acres of timberlands in mid-coastal Oregon for $426 million from Hancock Natural Resource Group Inc. The REIT will also sell around 149,000 acres of timberlands in southern Oregon to Hancock for approximately $385 million.

IPO

* Harbor Custom Development Inc. raised a total of approximately $12.2 million at the completion of its IPO of 2,031,705 common shares at $6.00 apiece.

Around the world

* Private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. is considering acquiring Australia-based Dexus, which owns a A$14.2 billion office portfolio and industrial assets worth A$2.2 billion, The Australian reported.

* An Apollo Global Management Inc.-led consortium reached a $5.5 billion deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, under which the consortium will acquire a 49% stake in an ADNOC-owned property leasing unit. The deal will generate upfront proceeds of $2.7 billion to ADNOC, and is expected to close before the end of 2020.

* Chinese data center operator ChinData Group, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital LP, is planning to confidentially file for an up to $400 million U.S. IPO, Reuters reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Investment firms controlled by the Colombian billionaire Santo Domingo family pledged about half of the 29 million shares they own in Spanish office REIT Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA, valued at about $125 million as of Sept.1, Bloomberg News reported.

