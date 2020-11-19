Shrinking Democratic White House field pushes tough climate, clean energy plans

Democrats vying to become their party's candidate for the 2020 U.S. presidential race have laid out aggressive plans for reducing climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning the energy sector away from fossil fuels, prompting oil and groups to urge caution.

But many of the proposals require the cooperation of the U.S. Congress, where Republicans could put up roadblocks to Democrats' tax and federal spending plans if the GOP holds majorities in either or both chambers after the 2020 elections.

With the approach of "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when a wave of states will hold primary elections, voters could soon have more clarity on which Democratic contestants have a realistic chance to clinch the nomination.

All leading Democratic competitors have announced ambitious goals to decarbonize or achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector if elected. The plans represent a stark contrast to the energy platform of President Donald Trump, who has fought to roll back environmental regulations for the energy sector and promote production and exports of fossil fuels.

The urgency among Democratic voters to see bold action on climate change has grown since the 2016 elections, putting pressure on party candidates to create more detailed climate plans, said Matt McKnight, director of the League of Conservation Voters' Change the Climate 2020 program. He pointed to recent polling data that showed addressing climate change is a top priority for Democratic voters in states with early primary contests, rivaled only by healthcare coverage.

"We view this as the last best chance to really get action at the federal level," McKnight said. "This election is our best opportunity to lead to action that will address the climate crisis."

But Democratic White House hopefuls differ on how quickly they want to cut emissions and what tools they would rely on to achieve those targets.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has frequently polled at the top of the crowded Democratic field, has called to power 100% of the U.S. electricity and transportation sectors with renewable resources by 2030. The transition would be achieved in part through a federal renewable energy standard and massive federal spending on and ownership of clean energy.

Among other things, Sanders has proposed drastically expanding the role of federal power marketing administrations, which have historically focused on marketing and transmitting power from federally owned hydroelectric plants, to make those entities responsible for building and operating massive amounts of new wind, solar and geothermal power. Sanders has also called for a complete ban on hydraulic fracturing nationwide and a stop to U.S. oil and gas exports.

Those aspirations are more sweeping than the climate plan of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa primaries and finished a close second behind Sanders in New Hampshire. Buttigieg wants to double the amount of "clean" electricity generated in the U.S. by 2025 and build a "zero-emissions" power grid by 2035. But unlike Sanders, who wants to hit his clean power targets exclusively with renewable energy, Buttigieg supports reliance on existing nuclear plants and said the U.S. cannot eliminate its coal use in a decade in line with Sanders' plan.

"We envision that taking longer, but I will say that we've got to do it as quickly as humanly possible," Buttigieg said during a CNN climate town hall in September 2019.

The rest of the Democratic primary field is similarly varied on their climate and energy plans. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who came in third in the Iowa primaries, is in line with Sanders on many issues. She proposed to ban the construction of new nuclear facilities and phase out reliance on existing ones. Warren also supports a complete ban on fracking and U.S. fossil energy exports.

But former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are against a national ban on fracking. Their timeline for reaching 100% clean energy is also longer, with the three contestants aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century rather than the next 10-15 years as promoted by Buttigieg, Warren and Sanders.

The aggressive decarbonization targets and calls from some Democratic candidates to move away from fossil fuels have raised alarm bells from oil and gas industry groups.

"You cannot ban or enact a policy that would halt 95% of new natural gas and oil development in America without serious economic consequences," the American Petroleum Institute's director of communications, Ben Marter, said in an interview. Marter said API supports more research into and deployment of carbon capture technologies but that a total ban on fracking was an "extreme position" that most voters in either party would not endorse.

"The risks of climate change are real, and the solutions must be equally real," Marter said.

Help from Congress

Many Democratic front-runners have vowed to take executive action during their first days in office to address climate change. Those include orders having the U.S. rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, directing federal agencies to set aggressive emissions rules for major sources of carbon, and repealing executive orders from Trump to fast-track construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

But key pieces of some climate plans will need authorization from Congress, including the formation of a nationwide carbon tax, new and expanded tax incentives for clean energy technologies, and the elimination of subsidies and tax breaks for fossil fuel producers. In addition, every Democratic candidate has called for a hefty increase in federally-funded research, development and deployment of clean energy, spending that would need Congress' stamp of approval.

Democrats in Congress have proposed similar strategies for cutting emissions, but that legislation has been met with resistance from Republicans. Although GOP lawmakers have stepped up efforts to offer climate solutions and called for increased research and development spending, the concepts of carbon taxes and aggressive emissions reduction targets remain unpopular within the Republican party.

Some Democratic primary hopefuls, including Warren, have expressed support for a future Democrat-controlled Senate to abolish the chamber's filibuster rules in order to make passing sweeping legislation on climate change and other divisive issues easier. But Biden and Sanders have opposed such rule changes, with bills that lack more bipartisan support often encountering legal challenges to implementation down the road.