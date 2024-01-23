Short bets against energy stocks rise, fall for consumer discretionary in 2023

Short sellers bet against consumer discretionary stocks more than any other sector in 2023, though overall short interest in the sector declined over the course of the year while bets against energy stocks climbed significantly.

Short interest in consumer discretionary stocks was 5.27% at the close of 2023 as investors continued to see stubbornly high inflation and higher interest rates dampening consumer demand. But as inflation decelerated from its highest levels since the early 1980s and started showing signs of moderation, short interest in the sector began to decline, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

By the end of 2023, short interest in consumer discretionary stocks was down about 20 basis points from where it was at the end of 2022 and was down 76 basis points from its recent peak in mid-September 2023. Meanwhile, short interest in energy stocks climbed to 3.90% at the end of 2023, up 50 basis points from the end of 2022. That marked the biggest increase of any sector over the course of the year.

Energy sector deep dive

Oil and gas drilling stocks were the most-shorted energy stocks in 2023, with short interest of 7.89%, up from 5.95% at year-end 2022.

Oil and gas refining and marketing stocks were the second-most shorted at 5.68%, down from 6.01% at the end of 2022.

Five of the 10 most-shorted energy stocks at the end of December 2023 were oil and gas exploration and production companies: RiskOn International Inc., Callon Petroleum Co., CNX Resources Corp., Vital Energy, Inc. and Tellurian Inc. As its value crumbled over the year, short interest in RiskOn International's stock soared from 0.36% at the close of 2022 to 45.25% at the end of 2023.

Two of the 10 most-shorted stocks were oil and gas refining and market companies: Vertex Energy Inc. and Gevo Inc. Another two were oil and gas drilling companies: Transocean Ltd. and Nabors Industries Ltd. Core Laboratories Inc., which also made the top 10, is an oil and gas equipment and services company.

Most shorted S&P 500 companies

Tractor Supply Co. was the most shorted stock in the S&P 500 at the end of 2023, with 12.06% short interest. It was followed closely by Albemarle Corp. at 12.04% short interest.

Seven of the 10 most-shorted stocks in the S&P 500 were consumer discretionary stocks: Tractor Supply Co., CarMax Inc., Etsy Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Pool Corp., Whirlpool Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd..