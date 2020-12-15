Shale gas stocks a haven despite collapse of winter futures prices – analysts

Shale gas producers will have to wait a little longer for natural gas prices in the $3/MMBtu range as warmer-than-normal weather slashed demand and prices across the U.S. in November and early December.

Hopes for prices at $3/MMBtu or higher this winter crumbled in the first week of December after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Dec. 3 a miniscule 1-Bcf withdrawal from storage for the last week of November. The benchmark NYMEX Henry Hub gas futures contract lost nearly 10% that day after slipping all through November. Since Nov. 1, the contract has declined 28% as winter refused to start.

"Natural gas is in freefall today, down 9.50% versus $2.516 as of 1:06 pm, and trading to a nearly two month low of $2.484," Mizuho Securities USA LLC Director of Energy Futures Robert Yawger said Dec. 4. "Warning signs started to blink double barrel red on [Dec. 1], when the market fell 3.47% to $2.780 after trading as high as 2.934 as late as 9 am ET. Warmer forecast soon put pressure on the market and the slide was on, with the market actually falling on [Dec. 2] by 5.2%."

Commodities and E&P, or exploration and production, equity analysts counseled their clients to hang on, saying the market is undersupplied and prices will rise in 2021, later than expected, but they will rise.

"While U.S. gas price moves have been significant in recent weeks, 2021 fundamentals have changed very little in our view," Goldman Sachs commodity gas analyst Samantha Dart told her clients in a note after the Dec. 3 meltdown. "Even an exceptionally warmer-than-average month like [November] is not enough to reverse our expected tightness in the U.S. gas market next year, especially since it was accompanied by a sell-off of the curve that incentivizes higher demand via higher coal-to-gas substitution."

With winter yet to arrive, Dart dropped her first-quarter 2021 price forecast from $3.50/MMBtu to $3.25/MMBtu, still well above the $2.50/MMBtu neighborhood the futures contract is currently living in.

Low prices will cure low prices and increased LNG export demand could push prices higher, analysts at energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said Dec. 8. "Strong LNG pricing and commissioning of Cheniere Energy Inc.'s [Corpus Christi Stage III train], has total U.S. LNG volumes running at ~106% of nameplate, or 11.2 Bcf/d vs. our forecast of 10.4 Bcf/d, providing upside to our numbers."

Lower prices will keep gas production low as Appalachia's producers stick to no growth drilling plans, Tudor Pickering Holt said. The combination of flat supplies and increased LNG demand should bolster the market, the bank noted. "The gas market appears to be pricing in all the bad but none of the good, skewing us to the long side for FY'21, relative to the current strip, towards, with a [Tudor Pickering Holt] estimate fair price of $2.70."

Natural gas E&P stock prices did not have as large a negative reaction to the reset of the forward curve, with some, such as Appalachian gas and NGL producer Antero Resources Corp., booking an 11% gain in December, while the stock price of the largest gas producer in the U.S., EQT Corp., dropped 7.5% in December.

For the year-to-date, Appalachian shale gas stocks have kept their reputation for safety as associated gas flowing from shale oil wells remains subdued as crude drillers struggle in a $40 to $50 per barrel world. Shale gas producers such as Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corp. are reorganizing in bankruptcy court but their financial woes were baked in long ago, while Haynesville producer Comstock Resources Inc.'s share price decline can be traced to dilution caused by a 40 million secondary stock offering in May.