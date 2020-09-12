Senior engagement and mentorship key to female advancement in PE

Senior engagement, mentorship and encouraging all staff to take advantage of policies such as paternity leave are key to retaining and promoting women into senior private equity positions, according to market sources.

Women account for just 6% of senior private equity investment roles, and the largest proportion of male-only teams are found in small-sized firms, according to a July 2019 report by Level 20, a nonprofit that advocates for gender equality in private equity. At limited partners, 21% of senior roles are occupied by women.

General partners that S&P Global Market Intelligence spoke to for this piece said they were actively looking to recruit women into their firms, with one investor relations head, who wished to remain anonymous, saying the firm has managed to hire a rough gender split at associate level in recent years, but retention has been an issue.

Senior engagement is the most important driver of gender diversity, Helen Steers, head of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP's European investment team and a founder of Level 20 said during a panel discussion at a February conference. "By definition, most of the seniors in private equity are men then without male engagement nothing will happen whatsoever," she added.

Firms can start by making sure maternity and paternity leave is "what it should be" and offering support in times of difficulty, when a family member is ill, for example, the investor relations head said.

Both men and women should be encouraged to use maternity and paternity leave to avoid further imbalance. Women in senior investment take 1.2 periods of parental leave on average compared with 0.6 taken by senior men, and women in senior positions also tend to take longer, with leave amounting to 6.8 months compared with a total of 2.3 months, according to a 2018 Level 20 report.

Cebile Capital LLP managing partner Sunaina Sinha Haldea said she knows of one "household name" private equity firm that put a four-week paid paternity policy in place three years ago, but since its introduction, no one has taken it. "They've had babies but they've done a week and they've come back because a deal is on, and if someone's a partner or even a junior person, they don't want to lose out on the transaction because they live and die by the deal."

The millennial generation is pushing for a more balanced life, and she hopes that could have a knock-on effect on the uptake of paternity leave. "If they want paternity leave, they want to see their kids more then it becomes more normal and it gets built into everyday culture and life," she said, but so far firms have struggled to find a way to tackle the issues.

Mentorship, where individuals give advice, advocate for their mentee by articulating that they have a real talent and would like to see them in a leadership position within a defined time frame can also help retain talent and move women up into senior leadership roles. There is a lot of unconscious bias within the industry, and many individuals often network and find it easier to have people who came from the same background, perhaps the same school, around them, Isabelle Pagnotta, managing director at OMERS Private Equity Europe said during a panel on gender diversity at a February conference.

Successfully employing gender diverse teams could help a firm attract and retain diverse talent down the line, Amy Jupe, executive director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP said on the panel. Firms with more diverse teams tend to have a higher degree of job satisfaction and career fulfillment, she added.

Green shoots

Encouragingly, women account for more mid-level and junior roles in general partners, at 15% and 27% respectively. Likewise, at limited partners, women make up 26% of mid-level positions and 29% of junior roles.

Steers said she is feeling "a bit more encouraged these days." When the organization launched in 2015 it had to stress that its purpose was not to give the industry "a nice, warm, fuzzy feeling" of doing the right thing, rather that it would effect what everyone wanted to see, she said during the panel discussion. Today, the industry recognizes gender diversity needs to be reached "not just because it's the right thing to do" but because it is also important from a performance standpoint.

When GPs are asked why they are not hiring women into senior roles, many say they have a meritocratic system and they were not able to find anyone, Sinha Haldea said. "Is that good enough? In my view, no," she added.

Looking to her own firm, Sinha Haldea said its top four people are women, and women account for 57% of its team. People say it is hard, and "yes it's hard," she said. "But it's doable, and it should be done and can be done."