Senators grill US health chief on budget cuts, drug prices, Obama law alternate

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was grilled by senators over the Trump administration's lack of progress in fulfilling promises to provide Americans with better healthcare and lower drug costs.

Azar's Feb. 13 testimony before the Senate Finance Committee also provided insight into the big job the HHS chief has in overseeing nearly 80,000 employees, a $1.5 trillion annual budget and 11 operating divisions that administer a wide variety of health and human services, including Medicare and Medicaid — the government's insurance programs.

The HHS secretary is also responsible for carrying out the mandates of the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump, however, is seeking to invalidate the 2010 law through a lawsuit that the Supreme Court will consider at a Feb. 21 internal conference whether to take up this term.



Coronavirus

Trump also assigned Azar the duty of overseeing the nation's response to the new coronavirus and leading a White House task force.

At the hearing, Azar revealed that a 15th person in the U.S. had been confirmed with the virus, which has infected over 64,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 1,400, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems and Science and Engineering.

The person was among the Americans who were evacuated from China on a U.S. Department of State-chartered flight and had been quarantined since Feb. 7 at a U.S. military base in Texas. It was the first case diagnosed in Texas.

The HHS chief also told the senators that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun working with health departments in five cities to use the agency's flu surveillance network to test individuals with flu-like symptoms for the coronavirus in an effort to determine whether there is broader spread.

Demands for Trump's plan

Much of the Senate hearing revolved around the White House's proposed funding cuts — including nearly $700 million from the CDC, over $3 billion from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and about $1 trillion from Medicaid and ACA programs. The hearing also focused on what Trump was doing about high drug prices and ensuring chaos does not break out if the ACA is declared unconstitutional and its programs are wiped out.

A cadre of Democratic state attorneys general and the U.S. House of Representatives have asked the Supreme Court to decide the fate of the law this term.

The Trump administration and the Republican coalition of state attorneys general that brought the lawsuit urged the justices to hold off until the case winds its way back up through the lower courts a second time — a process that could take one to two years, with a ruling not until well after the 2020 elections in November.

Azar reiterated earlier remarks he made that the administration anticipates the Supreme Court to wait and therefore, there was no urgent reason for Trump to unveil an ACA replacement until after the justices render a decision.

"The litigation has a long way to proceed," he said, adding that any ruling this term would be "remote."

But Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said he was not satisfied with that response, given that the fate of healthcare coverage for millions of Americans and the future of a number of programs hang in the balance.

Trump has been saying he has a better plan since his days on the 2016 campaign trail but has not revealed it, Menendez noted.

"It seems to me, we've been hearing about killing Obamacare since it was created," the New Jersey senator said. "If you have a better idea, show us."

No matter how long the litigation takes, added Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., the administration cannot "walk around it somehow by saying this is going to be prolonged so we don't care, it doesn't matter right now. It does matter."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, took Azar to task for not confronting Trump over his claims he protects patients with preexisting conditions from insurance discrimination when the administration is actively trying to take those protections away through its lawsuit.

Drug prices

But Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the committee, praised Trump for including a placeholder in his fiscal 2021 budget proposal for $135 billion over 10 years in drug savings — an amount that aligns with savings congressional analysts said could be achieved if legislation authored by the Iowa Republican and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member, is enacted.

Having Trump on board with the longtime pursuit by Grassley and Wyden and others on Capitol Hill to lower drug prices "has been a game-changer," the committee chairman said.

But Wyden was skeptical, noting that while Trump has "held a whole lot of curtain-raising events for shiny new policies on prescription drugs," none of them have come to fruition, including his proposal to base U.S. prices of expensive injectable medicines on those found in foreign nations.

Trump has also been unable to convince his party leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to bring the Grassley-Wyden bill to the floor for a vote.

"Bottom line, the president has been making promises about bringing down drug prices for three years and he hasn't gotten it done," Wyden said.