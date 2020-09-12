Senate committee advances Republican FCC nominee to full Senate

The Senate Commerce Committee voted on Dec. 2 to advance a Republican nominee to the Federal Communications Commission to the full Senate, moving the nominee one step closer to filling a soon-to-be vacant seat.

The nominee, Nathan Simington, has drawn scrutiny from Democrats for his work as senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency within the Department of Commerce principally responsible for advising the president on telecommunications and information policy issues. During his tenure there, Simington helped draft a petition focused on amending a key liability shield for online platforms.



Nathan Simington, Republican nominee to the FCC

The petition, which was mandated under a controversial social media executive order signed by President Donald Trump, asks the FCC to review and clarify certain legal protections provided under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a piece of legislation that protects internet platforms from civil and criminal liability for content created and posted by users. It also enables those platforms to moderate content posted on their sites, so long as those efforts are taken in good faith.

After reviewing the NTIA petition, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has said he intends to move forward on the matter, but it remains unclear if he will act before the presidential transition. Pai intends to leave the agency on Jan. 20, 2021.

An item related to the petition is not on the tentative agenda released for the FCC's December open meeting.

Simington was nominated to fill the seat of current Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, who was in the reconfirmation process for another term when his nomination was abruptly withdrawn in August.

Trump did not give a reason for withdrawing O'Rielly's nomination, though some political observers believe the commissioner's comments appearing to suggest opposition to the president’s social media executive order played a part.

Republicans on the commission currently hold a 3-2 majority. With Pai leaving and O'Rielly's term expiring, Republicans face the prospect of only having one member on the commission in January if O'Rielly's seat is not filled by the end of the year.

After the Republican-majority committee voted to advance Simington's nomination on Dec. 2, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said it appears Simington was nominated "to support the president's indefensible assault on the first amendment."

During Simington's confirmation hearing in November, Blumenthal asked him to recuse himself on Section 230-related issues. Rather than commit to recusing himself, Simington said that he would consult the FCC's ethics office on how he should approach the issue, if he is confirmed.

Blumenthal also warned that confirming Simington could lead to a deadlocked 2-2 commission next year. As President, Joe Biden will have the ability to select the next chair of the commission and fill open seats with nominees, but those nominees will need to be confirmed by a Senate that could be controlled by Republicans.

"I fear the outcome of this nomination will be in fact a deadlock of the commission in the middle of a national crisis," he said. "Perhaps the telecommunications and media companies want that kind of deadlock — they may wish for an FCC that is absent and neutralized — but, we face right now, a national emergency," he added.

The Senate has often voted to advance nominees in pairs, with one Republican and one Democratic nominee getting confirmed together, and Blumenthal suggested that should be the approach with Simington's nomination.

The Dec. 2 vote to advance Simington came a day after Trump threatened to veto a large piece of defense policy legislation unless it "completely terminated" Section 230.

However, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted on Dec. 2 that the Section 230 repeal is "not going to happen," and one senior House staffer reportedly told Politico that the repeal plea has no chance of success with Democrats.