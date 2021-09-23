Senate advances FCC acting chair to full confirmation in cloture vote

President Joe Biden's key pick to handle America's telecommunications priorities advanced one step closer to a full confirmation.

In invoking cloture, the U.S. Senate voted 64-27 to advance Federal Communications Commission acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to a full confirmation the evening of Dec. 6, with an official confirmation vote set to happen as soon as later this week.

A cloture vote occurs when the Senate wants to limit the amount of time debated on an item. When invoked, it gives the Senate a maximum of 30 additional hours to debate a procedure. A minimum of three-fifths of the Senate, or 60 out of 100 senators, is required for cloture to successfully pass. With this vote, it allows them to accelerate the timetable on Rosenworcel's confirmation. Nine senators did not vote.

If fully confirmed, Jessica Rosenworcel will become the first woman to chair the FCC.

Source: FCC

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate commerce committee, spoke to the Senate in support of Rosenworcel's nomination before voting commenced.

"The chairwoman is immensely qualified," Cantwell said. "She knows how to get things done." The Senator cited Rosenworcel's nearly 10 years of experience at the commission, as well as her nearly one-year tenure tackling FCC business as acting chair.

Other Democratic senators spoke in support of Rosenworcel.

She is a "tireless advocate for consumers," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. "She's made it clear that Title II of the Communications Act must be used to give full protections to broadband users in our country." Markey later said the pandemic is "taking a U-turn" and that her leadership can help ensure Americans continue to stay connected online, notably children learning in school.

Some lawmakers were quick to vote "no" on her confirmation. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., in a prepared statement cited "legal and marketplace uncertainty" from her likely reclassification of broadband as a Title II service as his reason for opposing her nomination.

Biden has encouraged the FCC to reinstate net neutrality protections that prohibit broadband service providers from blocking or throttling legal internet traffic or prioritizing certain traffic for payment. To reinstate those protections, the FCC under Rosenworcel's leadership will seek to once again reclassify broadband as a Title II telecommunications service, giving the agency more regulatory authority over broadband service providers such as Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc., AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

She has also committed, alongside other telecom nominees, to spur broadband mapping efforts.

Rosenworcel has faced a relatively smooth confirmation process over the past few weeks. On Dec. 1, she was advanced to the cloture stage without question by the commerce committee, and handled her own nomination hearing questioning process two weeks prior, where she was asked by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about headliner FCC topics including broadband mapping and net neutrality.