Amid booming gold prices, merger and acquisition activity in the gold mining sector has been muted in 2020, according to industry experts, who pointed to myriad issues including the impacts of COVID-19 on due diligence, management self interest and concern over missteps in pursuing growth.

"It's more a function of everybody getting so beat up after 2011 when the gold market crashed," Haywood Securities analyst Kerry Smith said. "They got taken out to the woodshed and beaten up over the deals that were done."

Smith was referring to the last boom in gold prices and equities that saw financing activity peak in the early 2010s along with merger and acquisition deals. The price of gold has surged in the past couple of years and recently traded over US$2,000/oz, lifting the prospects of gold miners, mine developers and explorers.

But in 2020, takeover and merger action has been relatively quiet, analysts have noted.

Smith said there was little appetite among producers to consolidate unless they saw a merger of equals where there may be opportunities to lower costs through operational synergies or overhead costs. At the same time, management and boards may not be keen to give up their positions through consolidation, Smith said.

"So the management teams aren't running around talking to other groups saying, 'How about we merge at market,'" Smith said.

Rick Rule, president of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., took a similar position, saying managers are not focused on lowering administrative costs through nonpremium mergers.

"Now that equity markets are more generous, managers would rather raise equity than lower their shareholders cost of capital through merger," Rule told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Pure management self interest."

Still, veterans of the gold mining sector saw potential for mergers and acquisitions to pick up.

Franco-Nevada Corp. Chairman David Harquail, who has noted that COVID-19 restricted movements for teams doing due diligence on projects and company assets, expects the consolidation logjam to ease as COVID-19 travel restrictions lessen.

"Give it a bit more time," Harquail told Market Intelligence. "We are still not out of COVID-19 restrictions. As investors get more bullish, it will [give management] more room to become more aggressive."

One issue for would-be acquirers amid higher gold prices is a surge in valuations for potential targets. Smith noted that it is hard to find gold miners or developers that trade at clear discounts for bargain buyers looking to leverage balance sheets or share price.

"Nobody's going to go out and buy them quickly," Smith noted.

Like other analysts, John Tumazos, of eponymous Very Independent Research, pointed to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact as wreaking havoc on economic expectations. Precious metal prices have surged as investors increase their exposure to metals considered by some as safe havens during times of crisis.

That has upended merger and acquisition talks, Tumazos noted. "Buyers and sellers have more difficulty agreeing on terms when things are 'up in the air' so to speak," he said.

Nonetheless, Tumazos said there was value in the sector based on recent prices paid per ounce of gold resources at the asset level.

"In Premier Gold Mines Ltd.'s recent purchase of the Pinson gold mine, the US$50 million price was about US$25-US$33/oz [of gold] resources," Tumazos said. "In Artemis Gold Inc.'s purchase of the Blackwater project from New Gold Inc., the terms were US$22/oz of resources. There appears to be a huge backlog of gold mines for sale since the 2013 plunge in gold prices, and it remains a buyer's market despite near US$2,000/oz gold."