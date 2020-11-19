SEC sparks investor outcry over plan to scrap 89% of 13Fs

A rule proposal from U.S. securities regulators is threatening the source of most of Conor O'Brien's investment ideas.

For the past few years, O'Brien, 23, has found himself on occasion immersed in Excel spreadsheets piecing together what stocks the likes of Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio and Mohnish Pabrai bought and sold using regulatory reports called 13Fs, which disclose institutional investment managers' equity holdings every quarter. If those stocks are good enough for them, O'Brien reasons, they deserve a piece of the $20,000 the recent college grad says he usually has invested through Charles Schwab Corp.

"I've always been kind of curious about where the big fish are," O'Brien, who will attend the University of Notre Dame in 2021 to pursue a master's degree in management, said in an interview. "There's no replacing a tool as concrete, easily accessible or digestible as the 13F."

But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering tweaking the rules behind 13Fs so that thousands of asset managers, hedge funds and private equity groups would no longer have to submit the filings, a move that could leave investors like O'Brien, publicly traded companies of all sizes and the broader public in the dark as to what some of Wall Street's biggest players are doing in the U.S. stock market.

The proposal, passed in July following a 3-1 vote among the SEC's commissioners, would raise the 13F reporting threshold to $3.5 billion invested in equities, among other holdings, from the $100 million standard that was set in the 1970s.

An S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis found that the change would have resulted in an 88.9% decline in first-quarter 2020 13Fs, when a total of 5,305 investment managers submitted them. The new filing threshold would still apply to the biggest of the big: The 590 investment managers that met the $3.5 billion threshold controlled almost 97% of the $73.75 trillion in holdings disclosed by all 13F filers. But the change would have also exempted many names from the regulation that critics say hardly fit the bill of a smaller investment manager. Among the 13F filers that would have been excluded were billionaire-led hedge funds such as Paul Tudor Jones' Tudor Investment Corp. and Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp.; private equity giants including Silver Lake Management LLC and Carlyle Group Inc.; and money managers like Wintrust Financial Corp.'s Great Lakes Advisors LLC and Voya Investment Management LLC.

Each of those companies either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The proposal was designed to relieve smaller investment managers of the "unnecessary burdens" of maintaining 13F compliance, while still tailoring the regulation to target the largest investment managers today, such as Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Dalio's Bridgewater Associates LP, according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. An SEC official authorized to speak on the matter acknowledged that the proposed changes were significant but said they were designed to bring the 13F process back to the intended purpose behind the four-decade-old rules that created the filings.

In the 1970s, 13Fs were designed to help establish a standardized database that detailed how investment managers with the most sway in U.S. equities were investing their money, according to the proposal. But the 13F process has since morphed into one that gathers data from 17x more filers and is now used by everyone from retail investors to rival investment companies to glean insights on managers' strategies.

B. Riley Capital Management LLC, which had more than $900 million invested in equities and other investment instruments as of June 30, "wholeheartedly endorses" raising the filing threshold, according to a July letter it wrote to the SEC. In the letter, Michael Markunas, chief compliance officer for the investment manager, wrote that the administrative and compliance costs of 13Fs "place an undue burden on small firms while arguably providing little in the way of usable investor data." Markunas declined to comment for this story through a B. Riley spokesperson.

Annual 13F compliance costs tend to range between $15,000 and $30,000 for smaller managers, the SEC estimated in its proposal. But that figure was called into question by Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, the sole dissenting vote on the proposal. In July, Lee pointed to past SEC analyses that found annual 13F compliance costs are usually $4,000 to $5,000. The SEC revised its estimates after the regulator received feedback from investment managers who said assembling 13Fs includes much more than the compliance clerks previously thought to lead the process, such as outside vendors and even legal counsel.

Investors flood SEC with concerns

When the SEC weighs a proposal, one of its first stops is a comment file that the regulator's staff uses to gather feedback from the public that could end up reshaping the proposal. Those comment letters typically come from a group of usual suspects who follow the minutia of financial regulation: securities lawyers, academics and companies across Wall Street and corporate America. The 13F proposal, on the other hand, has yielded hundreds of comment letters from apparent retail investors raising concerns about the lack of transparency that will result from the proposed changes.

O'Brien and other retail investors were alerted to the proposal by an early morning call-to-action from Daniel Collins, who founded and runs a website that tracks 13F data called WhaleWisdom. In the email, which was sent to about 40,000 addresses, Collins wrote that he has spoken with investment managers who say the 13F filing process is "highly automated" and "effectively costs nothing."

"I think they're wrong about it being a burden," Collins said in an interview. "In this case, the benefits far outweigh the costs."

The broadcast was soon after picked up on Reddit, the internet forum that has effectively become the home for water-cooler talk among retail investors. Under the username ParticularWedding, tax attorney John Moy said he posted about the proposal on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets in hopes of inciting the swarm of retail investors who have begun following the U.S. stock market in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 1,500 comment letters about the proposal had been submitted as of July 28, the latest update on the SEC's website at the time of publication.

"It is quite interesting to see how many retail investors are using this data and have chimed in," said Lee, the SEC commissioner who dissented on the proposal, in a statement to S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I expect, given our focus on the needs of retail investors, we will take that seriously."

Karl Muth, who teaches law and economics at Northwestern University, supported the proposal through the comment file. However, Muth explained in an interview that he believes the SEC proposal is less about the cost savings for investment managers and more about freeing up resources at the SEC.

"We don't have universal radar capabilities," Muth said. "This seems like something that might be ripe for an update."

The SEC's Office of Inspector General, along with a handful of industry groups, have advocated for raising the 13F threshold in past years. However, the majority of those calls have centered on tying the 13F threshold to inflation, which would peg a threshold around $480 million of assets in 2020. Instead, the 35-fold increase that the SEC is currently considering reflects the U.S. stock market's expansion over the last four decades and "recalibrates the reporting threshold appropriately so that it does not impose undue burdens" on smaller managers, the agency wrote in the proposal.

Corporate voices are also skeptical of the proposed threshold.

Some groups, such as the National Investor Relations Institute, whose members include investor relations officials at more than 1,600 public companies, have said any changes to the filing threshold should be made alongside a reduction to the 45-day window after a quarter ends within which 13Fs can be filed. Big and small issuers have raised concern over the 13F proposal, saying the data helps them piece together who their largest shareholders actually are, according to NIRI Vice President Ted Allen.

NIRI is collecting signatures from companies across corporate America for a letter it plans to submit to the SEC in August expressing concerns about the proposal. The letter has so far gained 120 signatories including FedEx Corp., Caterpillar Inc. and Etsy Inc., Allen said in an interview.

"We see this proposal that came out of the SEC as a significant step backwards for transparency," Allen said.