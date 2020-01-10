SEB expects more loan losses, but faces 'less deep' recession in Sweden

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB posted higher-than-expected loan losses in the second quarter of 2020, driven by provisions particularly in oil-related sectors and an updated macroeconomic outlook.

However, CEO Johan Torgeby, presenting SEB's second-quarter results to analysts July 15, highlighted relatively positive economic trends arising from the Swedish lockdown model, which he indicated could impact future credit loss assessments.

Sweden is the bank's largest market, and the country's government did not impose a strict lockdown in response to the coronavirus, unlike most countries.

Torgeby said there had been a "clear difference" between Sweden and other European countries, with higher economic activity in, for example, Swedish retail consumption and PMI services.

The recession looks to be "less deep" in Sweden than what is expected for Europe at large, Torgeby said. "We have been affected in this country, but not as much as many others."

Sweden's second-largest lender by assets recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of 3.50 billion kronor for the quarter, down from 4.89 billion kronor a year ago.

It was driven by an increase in net expected credit losses, for which the bank provisioned 2.69 billion kronor, compared to a consensus estimate of 2.02 billion kronor based on data from 19 analysts provided to Infront ahead of the earnings presentation. SEB provisioned 1.49 billion kronor for credit losses in the first quarter.

Also speaking to analysts, CFO Masih Yazdi reiterated that the bank expects a credit loss level of around 6 billion kronor for the full year of 2020, saying it is "fairly confident" in this prediction. Such a credit loss level would be "a good outcome given the severe economic downturn," the bank said in its interim report.

Analysts had, ahead of the second-quarter earnings, predicted this figure to land at 6.60 billion kronor.

Macroeconomic update

The second-quarter loan losses reflected in part increased provisions for specific counterparties in the oil-related portfolios, with SEB expecting that future provisioning on individual names will "to a large degree" be related to this sector, Yazdi said.

The bank has also applied more negative macroeconomic scenarios in its impairment modeling under the IFRS 9 accounting standard, leading to 563 million kronor in provisioning for the quarter.

It also gave insights into how potential changes to the scenario probabilities could impact its credit loss expectations. The current outlook applied a probability of 60% to a base scenario, which assumes that economies will reopen "gradually and cautiously" starting in May 2020, with a "relatively clear economic recovery in Q3," according to the report.

The outlook also adopted a positive and negative scenario, weighted 20% respectively, in which the recovery will be either more favorable or delayed compared to the base scenario. Should the negative scenario be assigned 100% probability, the bank would have to increase its credit loss allowance by 1.25 billion kronor, while the positive scenario would result in a fall of 760 million kronor, Yazdi said.

"Looking at our economist forecasts, they believe that it is more tilted towards the positive scenario," Yazdi said.

Trading income, money-laundering fee

SEB's results also surprised positively on some fronts. Due to a "strong recovery" in its markets business, net financial income increased to 3.54 billion kronor, more than doubling year over year, and against a consensus estimate of 1.98 billion kronor. It contributed to an operating profit of 4.60 billion kronor, above expectations of 3.96 billion kronor.

Torgeby said SEB could accommodate all anti-money-laundering initiatives and investments, including a 1 billion kronor fine from the Swedish financial regulator, under its previously communicated cost target for 2021 of 23 billion kronor. SEB received the penalty June 25 for failing to sufficiently identify the risk of money laundering in its Baltic operations.

Torgeby said the bank does not agree with all of the conclusions made by the regulator, including the proportionality of the fine, but it will not appeal.

"We think, after careful analysis, that we create more value for shareholders and other stakeholders by focusing on developing the bank and offering," Torgeby said. This includes spending its time and money on investing in fighting financial crime in the future.

Questioned on the potential of a fine from U.S. authorities, Torgeby said: "There is to our knowledge no ongoing investigation with a sanctions case against SEB in the U.S."

As of July 14, US$1 was equivalent to 9.11 Swedish kronor.