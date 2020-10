Managed care companies in the U.S. are likely to see elevated cost trends and more significant pressure on their profits the longer the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A report prepared by S&P Global Ratings said the impact of the coronavirus will depend on how far and how quickly it spreads, as well as how many hospitalizations it causes.

"If the outbreak is mild both in terms of the infection rate as well as morbidity, the impact will be limited," the report reads. "However, an increased spread of the virus and higher morbidity from COVID-19 could result in higher-than-expected cost trends for insurers. The claims trend will be especially affected if more patients are treated in inpatient facilities compared to lower-cost outpatient settings."

The conclusions were based on a stress test conducted by S&P Global Ratings for a hypothetical pandemic to measure the impact on health insurers. Two morbidity scenarios were used, moderate and severe, in which 15% of the insured population acquired the virus.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here , and read our latest coverage on the crisis here .

In the moderate scenario, in which 2% of the infected people are hospitalized, insurers' medical loss ratio would rise to between 88% and 89% from the current average of 85%. The severe scenario, wherein a higher percentage of infected people are hospitalized, indicated that MLRs would jump to as high as 97%.

Deep Banerjee, director of healthcare ratings for S&P Global Ratings, said both scenarios impact profitability, but the moderate scenario is manageable and would not be expected to cause meaningful rating actions. The severe scenario, however, would have a much higher impact on credit quality and rating actions would be expected.

As of the morning of March 25, about 55,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S., and nearly 800 people have died. While the trends could change, Banerjee said the rate of infection thus far is below the moderate scenario.

"If you look at that number as a percentage of the U.S. population, that's still below the moderate scenario that we have tested," Banerjee said in an interview.

Some sell-side analysts, such as Cantor Fitzgerald's Steven Halper, are confident that moderate scenario will continue and not have an overly adverse effect on managed care companies. In a research note, he said Cantor believes COVID-19 "will likely be a non-event for managed care companies given the small number of cases (on a relative basis) that will likely require hospitalization."

Halper added that insurers with "significant [Medicare Advantage] exposure," such as Humana Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc., could be more impacted because older patients have a higher risk of getting the virus, but "the actual numbers are still small compared to the 25 million who are covered" by Medicare Advantage.

While the pandemic is a global issue, S&P's Banerjee said there are "hot spots" in the U.S. where the effect on insurance companies will be proportional to the amount of business they have there. One such hot spot is New York, which at more than 26,000 cases, accounts for nearly half of the total coronavirus cases reported nationwide.

Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said it is still too early to determine the pandemic's impact on insurance companies and how it may affect 2021 premiums. However, she said she has observed that the larger companies are not worried "from a solvency perspective" and that they are making the right moves so far, such as waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus testing and getting out in front of the adoption of "telemedicine," also known as telehealth.

"I think [telehealth] really helps primary-care practices keep seeing patients so a sort of normal care can take place," Hempstead said in an interview.

America's Health Insurance Plans, an advocacy group representing health insurance providers, in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders said insurers have partnered with doctors, specialty and post-acute facilities, clinical laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide testing, treatment and coverage for those who need it.

Assessing the financial impact of the pandemic may have to wait until the second half of the year, Banerjee said.

"If the impact ... is significant in the first half, then we know it's only going to get worse in the second half because there's just a lot more to be covered in the second half," Bannerjee said. "It will be interesting to see how long this stays and more importantly, how much it impacts the first half of the year."