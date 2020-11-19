Schroders, Jupiter to lose most AUM if virus-induced equity slump persists – UBS

Based on their AUM mix, Schroders PLC and Jupiter Fund Management PLC are the most vulnerable to equity market drops among traditional European asset managers and stand to lose the most AUM if the current coronavirus-induced slump persists, UBS analysts said in a note.

In recent weeks global equity markets have seen price slumps at 2008 levels and sharp spikes in volatility, as worries over the spread of the new coronavirus in Europe and the U.S. have prompted investors to readjust their portfolios in flights to safety. Early in the week of March 9, news about an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia piled pressure on the markets and the main benchmark indexes fell to crisis-level lows again.

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. reached 460 on March 11. Source: AP Photo

Higher volatility, especially in equity markets, is negative for asset managers because it discourages client flows into asset management products and also weakens equity market trading. As a result, AUM growth at asset management firms slows sharply as volatility rises, the UBS analysts said in a March 10 note.

As AUM growth drives asset managers' revenues, if it slows down they will have to cut costs to offset the negative effects on their top line, according to Dean Frankle, a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group. Quite a few companies are looking into the potential cost implications of the equity markets drop, he said in an interview. "I would not underestimate the importance of the last few days for asset managers," he said.

Biggest hit

Asset managers, especially active companies, have been under growing pressure to reduce costs as these have largely outpaced sector revenues in recent years.

Given that major global and European equity indexes have declined 15% to 20% on a year-to-date basis in 2020, UBS has run a top-down and bottom-up analysis of the impact on the performance of traditional European asset managers in a scenario where global equity markets decline 20% in 2020 from 2019-end levels.

The company concluded that Schroders and Jupiter will face the biggest hit to their AUM base, of 8% to 15%, while the AUM of Amundi SA and DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA will be the most immune to the equity market decline, facing a potential drop of 4% to 6%.

DWS would see the biggest hit to 2020 EBIT of 31%, while Ashmore Group PLC and Amundi will be the least affected with estimated 8% and 13% EBIT declines in 2020, respectively.

Based on its AUM mix, which has little direct equity exposure, Ashmore is relatively immune to an equity market shock but may get an indirect hit from its emerging market debt exposure, the UBS analysts said. Sharp equity market drops are usually correlated with drops in emerging market debt valuations, they said.

The UBS sample also includes Standard Life Aberdeen PLC and Man Group Ltd. Man Group CEO Luke Ellis said during its Feb. 28 earnings call that coronavirus effects on capital markets have spooked clients, who are looking to the company for answers on how to deal with the volatility.