In the first round of an emergency small-business loan program, community banks said their large-bank brethren sucked up a disproportionate amount of the funds. On the first day of a second round of funding, community banks said the issue not only remained, it had gotten worse.

When approving the additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Congress sought to address community bank concerns by setting aside significant chunks of the $310 billion in additional funding. The law dictated $30 billion of funds would be for banks with less than $10 billion in assets and another $30 billion would be for banks with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.

But there was another change that complicated the first day of lending for community banks. The Small Business Administration, which operates the program, set up a portal for banks to submit 15,000 applications or more at once. As a hectic day progressed, the SBA lowered the threshold to use the batch processing to 5,000 applications.

"I don't think there is any small bank in the country with that many applications. They were letting the big banks flood the system," said Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. President and CEO Rory Ritrievi. "And then they lowered it to 5,000, which I think just made it worse because they picked up the regional banks."

As of 8 p.m. on April 27, Ritrievi said, his bank had approved roughly 100 loans, compared with about 300 loans during the first round's initial 24 hours. Ritrievi said constant crashing on the online portal was limiting the bank's ability to submit a backlog of loan applications.

"It's been like a death march trying to get deals approved," Ritrievi said in an interview. "We're going to be here all night."

Community bankers across the country reported similar issues, leading to a tersely worded statement from the Independent Community Bankers of America late April 27. The group said community bankers were "continually kicked out" of the processing system, and a lack of clear information raised concerns "about preferential treatment for the very largest banks."

Technical glitches were still occurring April 28, complicating the loan approval process, but issues were not as prominent as the first day, said Jeff Magginnis, SBA sales manager for First Financial Bancorp.

Despite the excruciatingly slow start to the second round of funding, Ritrievi expects the bank to be able to process all the deals in its pipeline. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. President and CEO Bill Foster also expects his bank to process all its loan applications, but said the slow start is cause for some concern.

"There aren't going to be as many applications this round, so I think there will be a chance to get them submitted and approved, but it'll be a close call, I'm sure," he said in an interview.

Foster said that although the second round of funding is smaller than the first, it could come close to covering the country's small-business needs. Foster said the typical loan request for his bank is 40% smaller in the second round of funding, as larger, more sophisticated businesses submitted their requests in the first round.

At the same time, Foster and Ritrievi said the SBA was not to blame, both attributing the technological glitches to the immense volume in a system designed for a fraction of the activity.

Despite the glitches, bank executives are generally positive on the program. Foster and Ritrievi both praised the program for offering a needed life preserver to small businesses struggling to survive shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. President and CEO Steven Gonzalo said the uncertainty has led to desperate calls from borrowers. He said his bank has taken pride in processing $250,000 loans that will support small-business payrolls as the program intended. Foster called the PPP an elegant solution for a difficult problem.

"They're depending upon getting this money, so nothing makes me happier than telling someone they got an approval," Ritrievi said. "The responses we get are from people in tears saying we've saved their business. That's why we're doing this."