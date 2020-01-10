Sampo-Hastings deal may make more sense for one than the other, say analysts

Analysts have expressed uncertainty about Finland-based insurance group Sampo Oyj's rationale for wanting to acquire Hastings Group Holdings PLC, but they are clearer on why the U.K. motor insurer might want to seek a buyer.

Sampo confirmed July 29 that it and South Africa-based Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd., currently Hastings's largest shareholder, were in discussions about making a cash offer for the shares in Hastings they do not already own. Rand Merchant owns 29.73% of Hastings's common shares and Sampo 0.04%.

Sampo said in a stock exchange announcement that it has a strategic ambition to expand in nonlife insurance, and given its strong presence in the Nordic markets has been considering geographic expansion beyond its heartland.

A tough market

But the choice of the notoriously challenging U.K. market has perplexed some. UBS analyst Jonny Urwin wrote in a July 29 research note that although UBS welcomed Sampo's push to increase its nonlife exposures, "we question the attraction of growing in the U.K. P&C market which is notoriously fragmented, competitive, with low retentions and heightened regulatory scrutiny."

He added that although the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's investigation of pricing in the home and personal motor insurance markets could stabilize business churn and that there had been signs of consolidation in the market, "we'd have thought other country markets would be higher up Sampo's target list."

Panmure Gordon analyst Ming Zhu wrote in a research note that buying Hastings would give Sampo a "good entry point" into the U.K. motor insurance market because Hastings has built capabilities to trade on the country's price comparison websites, which dominate personal motor insurance sales. But she added: "However, we do not see any other rationale behind the decision."

The U.K. motor market is highly competitive and often makes an underwriting loss at an overall industry level. Accounting firm EY said in a report published in June that the market had a combined ratio of 100.8% in 2019, after a profitable 94.7% in 2018, which it said was the market's best result.

EY predicts that the U.K. motor insurance industry will return to underwriting profitability in 2020, with a combined ratio of 94.8%, thanks to reduced claims frequency because of the coronavirus lockdown. But it said this was a "short-term blip" and forecast a 105% combined ratio for 2021 because of falling prices and continuing inflation.

The Confused.com/Willis Towers Watson car insurance price index showed that the average premium for comprehensive car insurance fell 2.4% to £770 in the second quarter of 2020 from £789 in the same quarter of 2019.

Hastings, however, is one of the motor insurers that has consistently made underwriting profits in recent years. S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows that the insurer has reported a combined ratio below 100% for the past five full years, and produced a combined ratio below 90% in 2018 and 2017.

A way out

Other analysts were more positive about Sampo's deal rationale. Berenberg analysts said in a research note that although it was an "unexpected deal" and "slightly unusual" that Sampo was looking outside the Nordics, Hastings is an "attractive proposition" because of its expertise in pricing motor insurance business and its "first class" IT infrastructure. Berenberg also said Hastings is capital light, and has a roughly 8% share of the U.K. motor market.

While some were unsure about Sampo's attraction to Hastings, they could see why the U.K. insurer would want to seek a buyer. Zhu said Hastings had "struggled to deliver its top-line growth in recent years." She added that because the coronavirus pandemic was creating uncertainty about premiums and underwriting data, Panmure Gordon believed a Sampo deal "is the best exit strategy for shareholders."

Urwin said that if U.K. motor insurance pricing remains depressed, "we would see logic in Hastings finding 'parental protection' in a larger balance sheet, at the right price."

Sampo should also have no trouble finding the Hastings acquisition, judging from analysts' comments. Urwin said that assuming Sampo owned 70% of Hastings alongside Rand Merchant's 30%, the transaction could cost Sampo about €1 billion. He added that if Sampo managed its Solvency II coverage ratio down to about 150%, it would have about €1.5 billion of deployable capital in excess of acquired own funds. He also noted that Sampo had used "very little" of its capacity to issue subordinated debt.

The Berenberg analysts said that the deal would "stretch" Sampo's balance sheet, it would be "acceptable" as it would leave the coverage ratio above the insurer's 140% "comfort level." The analysts also said Sampo could "easily" issue €500 million of hybrid debt.

Sampo's group Solvency II coverage ratio was 179% at the end of March 2020. The insurer will report its half-year earnings Aug. 5.