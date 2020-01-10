Sampo CEO defends Hastings swoop as analysts quiz deal

Sampo Oyj CEO Torbjörn Magnusson talked up the qualities of acquisition target Hastings Group Holdings PLC and the market it serves as analysts probed the Finnish group's rationale for trying to acquire the U.K. motor insurer.

Sampo and Hastings's largest shareholder, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd., have joined forces to offer 250 pence a share for the shares in Hastings they don't already own, valuing the company at £1.66 billion. If the deal goes through. Sampo will own 70% of Hastings and Rand Merchant 30%.

Analysts had said when the potential deal was first revealed that they could see why Hastings would want to sell, but were less clear on Sampo's reasons for buying, particularly in the competitive U.K. motor market.

On a conference call discussing the potential acquisition and Sampo's first-half earnings, analysts questioned why the company was targeting the relatively small Hastings, when its existing portfolio of nonlife insurers holds leading positions in the Nordic markets. One analyst said that in buying Hastings, Sampo would become "a small player in a big market."

Magnusson said Hastings ranked sixth in the U.K. market, but operated in the sub-segment that distributes products digitally. He described the U.K. as a "digitally savvy" market and that Hastings and its peers in the digitally distributed segment had been successful.

In his prepared remarks, Magnusson said this segment of the U.K. motor insurance market has been "developing well" over the past decade and has been growing "for a number of years," and continued to do so. Furthermore, he said, Hastings had not yet grown in the U.K. home insurance market "to any significant degree."

He added: "These are opportunities that remain to explore for this company." He also said both Sampo and Rand Merchant believe Hastings can "develop more rapidly in a non-public setting."

While noting that consumers' focus on price when buying insurance was "very pronounced" in the U.K. market, there may be elements from the U.K. that Sampo could use elsewhere and equally features of the Nordic businesses, such as retention levels, that could be exported to the U.K.

But when asked whether the Hastings acquisition was part of bigger plans for the U.K. market, Magnusson said the strategy was "limited to the offer for Hastings" and that "our ambition is not to change the U.K. market from this move."

Growth prospects

He was not specific about how much he thought Hastings could grow, saying he would not be able to answer that question for Sampo's existing portfolio of nonlife insurers. However, Magnusson said, "we certainly see upside from realizing the management plans that are there" in Hastings.

One analyst said the growth in Hastings' policy count had slowed "dramatically," from 25% in 2013 to around 5% now, and asked what made Sampo confident Hastings could grow at a rate not possible in the Nordics while maintaining an attractive loss ratio.

Magnusson said 2019 was a "challenging year" for Hastings and suggested that the first six months of 2020 would give more of an indication of a continuation from 2017 and 2018. He added: "We have done our homework. We have worked hard at understanding this company and we have followed it for quite a period."

When asked what synergies might be released from the transaction, Magnusson noted that Hastings cedes "a very large proportion of its premiums" to reinsurers, which was "something we need to explore whether that is a potential synergy that we can change."

Hastings ceded around 54% of its gross earned premium to reinsurers in 2019, according to its annual report.