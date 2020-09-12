Salesforce tumbles on Slack buy; Kustomer purchase boosts Facebook

Several deal announcements drove the movement of major tech and social media stocks in the week ended Dec. 4.

For instance, salesforce.com inc. on Dec. 1 agreed to buy Slack Technologies Inc. for nearly $28 billion in a cash-and-stock deal — representing Salesforce's largest acquisition to date. Shares of both companies fell immediately following the deal announcement, though Slack recovered by the end of the week. Salesforce shares, however, kept sliding.

Some analysts questioned whether a combined Salesforce-Slack would be able to compete against the likes of Microsoft Corp. and other more-established players in the workforce collaboration space.

Citi analyst Walter Pritchard downgraded Salesforce stock to "neutral" from "outperform," lowering his price target to $250 from $300.

"We aren't fans of the Slack deal," Pritchard wrote in a note obtained by MarketWatch. "We don't think [Salesforce] needed to buy this asset, especially with already high customer overlap and the landscape in this space where [Microsoft] Teams is becoming ubiquitous."

Though Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives remains bullish on the deal's long-term potential, he noted the rather sudden nature of the announcement could penalize Salesforce stock near term.

Salesforce stock closed Dec. 3 trading down 10.77% from its Nov. 27 close, at $220.97 apiece. Slack closed Dec. 3 up 4.52% for the week, at $42.51 per share.

Turning to the audio streaming space, Spotify Technology SA stock jumped this week as analysts praised the company's popular year-end review of users' top-played songs, albums and podcasts.

Dubbed "2020 Wrapped," the yearly offering launched Dec. 1 and often leads to users sharing insights into their favorite aspects of the service, which "creates an awesome organic viral marketing campaign for the app," Evercore ISI analyst Kevin Rippey said in a report. Spotify on Dec. 1 jumped to No. 9 in U.S. app store rankings, up from No. 27 on Nov. 30, Rippey noted.

Spotify closed Dec. 3 trading at $316.43 per share, up 13.98% from its Nov. 27 close.

Meanwhile, Facebook Inc. got a slight boost after agreeing on Nov. 30 to scoop up customer-service startup Kustomer Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a recent report from The Wall Street Journal noted the deal would value Kustomer at over $1 billion.

The deal represents a "warning shot" to other customer engagement companies and should help the social platform gain share in the budding enterprise software market, wrote Scott Denne, a senior analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research.

However, Facebook also found itself in legal hot water this week. The U.S. Department of Justice on Dec. 3 sued the social platform over allegations it discriminates against Americans by reserving some high-paying jobs for temporary immigrant workers that it wishes to sponsor for permanent residency.

Facebook stock closed Dec. 3 up 1.45% from its Nov. 27 close.