S&P Global Webinar: Looking at Prospects for the Leveraged Loan & CLO Markets

Out of the Woods or Into the Storm?
Looking at Prospects for the Leveraged Loan & CLO Markets
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
10:00 am – 11:15 am ET
Please join leading S&P Global Ratings analysts from S&P's Corporate Ratings and CLO teams as they discuss the outlook for leveraged finance and CLOs against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, high inflation, slowing growth, and tightening monetary policies.
Speakers include:
Sarah Wyeth, Sector Lead – Consumer & Retail
Steve Wilkinson, Sector Lead – Recovery & Leveraged Finance
Minesh Patel, Sector Lead – Leveraged Finance
Steve Anderberg, Sector Lead – Structured Credit
Chiza Vitta, Global Co-Chair, Corporate & Infrastructure Analytical Oversight and Consistency Council (AOCC)
Moderator:
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance
