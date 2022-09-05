 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/s-p-global-webinar-looking-at-prospects-for-the-leveraged-loan-clo-markets-12493255 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

S&P Global Webinar: Looking at Prospects for the Leveraged Loan & CLO Markets
Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2022

Blog

M&A, IPOs hit a speed bump in early 2022

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021


S&P Global Webinar: Looking at Prospects for the Leveraged Loan & CLO Markets

 
Out of the Woods or Into the Storm?
Looking at Prospects for the Leveraged Loan & CLO Markets
 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
10:00 am – 11:15 am ET
 
Please join leading S&P Global Ratings analysts from S&P's Corporate Ratings and CLO teams as they discuss the outlook for leveraged finance and CLOs against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, high inflation, slowing growth, and tightening monetary policies.
 
Speakers include:
Sarah Wyeth, Sector Lead – Consumer & Retail
Steve Wilkinson, Sector Lead – Recovery & Leveraged Finance 
Minesh Patel, Sector Lead – Leveraged Finance 
Steve Anderberg, Sector Lead – Structured Credit 
Chiza Vitta, Global Co-Chair, Corporate & Infrastructure Analytical Oversight and Consistency Council (AOCC)
 
Moderator:
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance 
 
Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible. 
Please contact Darian Gilley if you have any questions. 
Feel free to forward this invitation to your colleagues.
 