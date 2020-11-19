S&P 500 whipsawed by biotech news as COVID-19 escape routes fade

Everyone is a healthcare analyst now. At least, they think they are.

At about 12:30 p.m. ET on April 23, the Financial Times reported that remdesivir, a potential antiviral drug being developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. to treat coronavirus patients, had foundered in a clinical trial taking place in China, citing documents the World Health Organization posted and later pulled down. Within minutes, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.83% and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped by 0.82%.

The moves show a market that is increasingly convinced that the only way out of the current economic crisis and back to something close to normality is through either a drug to treat COVID-19 or a vaccine to stop people developing it.

"This is far from a normal situation, to have biotech driving the latest theories on how quickly our overall economy will recover," said Karen Andersen, a healthcare strategist for Morningstar. "But that's where we are."

April 23 is not the only time that financial markets have responded to news about potential COVID-19 treatments or vaccines. However, discerning exactly how much of an effect sentiment toward these issues is having on asset prices on any particular day is not always possible.

Initial reports of some optimistic claims of remdesivir's role in treating coronavirus patients was credited with a role in rallying markets on April 17, when the S&P 500 increased by 2.7% and the Dow ended the day 3% higher. However, stocks were also lifted on that day by President Donald Trump's push for federal guidelines to reopen locked down states as soon as May 1.

There are more than 70 potential coronavirus vaccines in development, of which five programs are currently in the first stage of human testing, and one — by China's CanSino Biologics Inc. — has reached the second of three stages. Pharmaceutical companies are also revisiting their existing catalogs of therapies to see if any can be used to treat patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"It seems investors will remain fixated on every clinical update until a [coronavirus] solution is in place," Edward Moya, chief market strategist at OANDA, said in an April 23 email. "After central banks and governments throw every stimulus effort at global economy, it seems only a vaccine will give the all clear for economic activity to completely return to normal. A vaccine is likely over a year away, so every clinical trial update could move this market."

Call the professionals



One of the risks when so many non-experts are hanging on information that is usually intended for an audience of specialist healthcare analysts and investors is that they misinterpret what they're reading and that's what happened on April 23, according to Morningstar's Andersen.

"I think it is dangerous to read too much into any one trial result, particularly when we’re looking at incomplete data, or data from uncontrolled studies," Andersen said. "The latest Gilead data … wasn't yet peer-reviewed and was regarding a terminated trial, so there likely weren't enough patients in the study to see a significant result on efficacy, barring remdesivir being a total wonder drug."

She said adequate data likely will not be available until late May as controlled studies are completed, but additional studies are expected as well, such as Roche's Actemra, which received formal approval for a phase 3 trial by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March.

"The market could move on particularly promising or disappointing data — and if it's from a well-designed study, it might actually be warranted," Andersen said. "A very effective drug could give us more confidence to end lockdowns and rely on less extreme social distancing measures … helping bridge the gap until we have a vaccine."