S&P 500 posts all-time intraday high, set to end shortest bear market in history

The S&P 500 briefly set a new intraday high Aug. 18, also slightly above the all-time record high close from Feb. 19. If the index sets a new closing high, it would mark the end of the shortest bear market in history.

Shortly after the opening bell, the S&P 500 peaked at 3,395.06, up 0.39% on the day. At that point, the large-cap index had shot up 51.7% since the pandemic trough March 23.

The large-cap index's rally has been based on views of an improving U.S. economy, ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus and pledges to keep rates at zero, and improving market breadth, with 62% of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average last week, according to Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist with Baird.

"The trend for now is positive, but we expect to see short-term bouts of increased volatility due to excessive market sentiment and seasonal trends," Bittles wrote in an investor note.

The Nasdaq Composite index, which settled at another record high Aug. 17, was up nearly 63% early Aug. 18 from its March 23 trough.

The rally in equities comes as U.S. Treasury yields have been mired at historic lows.

SNL Image

U.S. Treasurys' real yields, the nominal yield of a bond minus the rate of inflation, have mostly been in negative territory since March, with the 10-year real yield falling as low as negative 1.08% on Aug. 6

Yields are falling "as expectations grow that the Fed policy review framework will signal a relaxed view on inflation, taking some of the air out of the steepening of the curve," Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA, said in an Aug. 18 note.

The rally has also occurred alongside strong earnings from S&P 500 companies during the pandemic. As of early Aug. 17, 460 of the S&P 500 companies had reported earnings for the second quarter, with 374 companies beating expectations, 73 missing and 13 meeting them, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst with S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Considering the earnings performance and other fundamentals, David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist with Goldman Sachs, now projects an 11.4% rise in the S&P 500 on the year. He previously forecast a 7.1% decline.

"The S&P 500 level has returned to its pre-pandemic high, but the building blocks supporting the price have shifted dramatically," Kostin wrote. "Share prices reflect not just the expected future stream of earnings but also the rate at which the profits are discounted to present value."

Kostin said his increasingly optimistic outlook partly hinges on the successful development of a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020 and wide U.S. distribution by mid-2021.