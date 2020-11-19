S&P 500 pandemic rally 'numbing' investors as valuations resemble dot-com bubble

The S&P 500 is on the verge of another record high just months after a 34% drop in February and March, but the run's reliance on a few mega-cap tech stocks and government stimulus amid a deep recession suggests that the rally may be running low on fuel.

The index closed Aug. 12 within 0.2% of the all-time closing high set Feb. 19. It retreated slightly the next day as congressional leaders failed to make progress on a new coronavirus stimulus package, but the index is still within striking distance of the record.

With valuations elevated and the economic recovery shaky, the new top looks much more vulnerable than previous market highs, according to analysts interviewed by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The major difference is that we are in the midst of the worst recession since the Great Depression," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist with Jones Trading. "Approximately $7 trillion of combined monetary and fiscal stimulus has provided the numbing effect of an anesthetic, but it only masks the abysmal economic environment over the short term."

The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio closed above 23.6x on Aug. 13, a roughly 21% increase since the index's Feb. 19 high, according to S&P CapitalIQ data. The forward P/E ratio hit 25.2x on June 9, its highest level since 25.4x in July 2000, at the height of the dot-com bubble. The 20-year average is 16x.

"The market is at an even greater extreme now than in February," said Peter Cecchini, CEO of AlphaOmega Advisors. "Risk-reward is worse now."

The rally has also been historically uneven, carried almost entirely by the S&P 500's largest stocks and with six of the S&P 500's 11 sectors seeing declines over the past six months. Energy stocks have fallen by 31% over that time. Financials are down 19.2%, and utilities and real estate are each down 13.2%.

By comparison, consumer discretionary stocks increased by 13.2% and information technology stocks by 11.2% over that time frame.

But those increases were on the backs of the mega-caps. Take out Amazon.com Inc., and the consumer discretionary sector saw a 1.7% drop since Feb. 19. Similarly, without Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., the information technology sector would have fallen by 1.8%, rather than increased by 11.2%.

"Investors have rotated into the 'safety' of the mega caps who have performed well during the pandemic," O'Rourke said.

This rush to the mega-cap has caused valuations of these companies to increase to a 50% premium to the already high-valued broader market, he said.

Investors said are essentially paying "exorbitant insurances premiums for 'safety' and creating expensive valuations that will be hard to sustain in the economic and earnings environment we will be in for the next couple of years," O'Rourke said.