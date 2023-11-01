S&P 500 earnings, week of Jan. 23: 70 companies to report

Seventy members of the S&P 500 are expected to report results during the week of Jan. 23, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Monday, Jan. 23: 4 companies to report

Baker Hughes Co. reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 38 cents, missing consensus estimates. Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial reported diluted EPS of $1.26, down from $1.48 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 14 companies to report

Analysts expect Invesco Ltd. to report a 58.4% decrease in its quarterly EPS year over year, whereas Halliburton Co. is expected to increase its quarterly EPS by 86.1% to 67 cents per share on a year-over-year basis.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 27 companies to report

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. to report a 26.6% decline in quarterly EPS on a year-over-year basis and 23.4% decline in revenue across the same period. United Rentals Inc. is expected to report year-over-year increases of 39.3% and 18.7%, in quarterly EPS and revenue, respectively.

Thursday, Jan. 26: 22 companies to report

Tech giant Intel Corp. is expected to report an 81.7% decrease to its quarterly EPS year over year and a 25.7% decrease in revenue across the same period. Meanwhile, Visa Inc. is expected to report an 11.0% increase in EPS to $2.01.

Friday, Jan. 27: 3 companies to report

Analysts expect American Express Co. to report a 2.6% increase in its quarterly EPS to $2.24.

Sector outlook

Analysts expect only three of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 will post year-over-year increases in EPS this earnings season.

The energy sector is expected to lead the pack with a 60.0% increase in EPS year over year. Meanwhile, quarterly EPS is expected to drop by over 20% in the communication services and real estate sectors.

Notable earnings, week of Jan. 16

Last week Morgan Stanley posted EPS of $1.31, beating the consensus estimate by just 2 cents, whereas The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported its quarterly EPS of $3.32, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77.