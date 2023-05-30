S&P 500 earnings, next 2 weeks: 12 companies to report

Twelve members of the S&P 500 are expected to report results during the next two weeks, wrapping up earnings season for companies on the index, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Tuesday, May 30: 2 companies to report

HP Inc. is expected to report normalized earnings per share of 76 cents for its second fiscal quarter, a 29.7% decline from the year-ago period.

Wednesday, May 31: 3 companies to report

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts Inc. to report a 27.9% year-over-year decrease in its quarterly EPS, while Salesforce Inc. is projected to record a year-over-year increase of 64.7%.

Thursday, June 1: 4 companies to report

Analysts anticipate Broadcom Inc. will report an 11.6% increase in its quarterly EPS on a year-over-year basis to $10.12. Hormel Foods Corp. is expected to report a drop of 19.0% in its quarterly EPS from the year-ago period.

Tuesday, June 6: 1 company to report

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Co. to report a 9.4% decrease in its quarterly EPS on a year-over-year basis.

Wednesday, June 7: 2 companies to report

Analysts expect Campbell Soup Co. to report a 7.1% decline in its quarterly EPS from the year-ago period, while Brown-Forman Corp. is expected to report a 35.5% increase in its quarterly earnings from the year-ago period to 42 cents per share.

Sector outlook

Analysts expect that only four of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 will post year-over-year increases in EPS this earnings season.

The consumer discretionary, industrials, energy and consumer staples sectors are all expected to post gains. Meanwhile, quarterly EPS in the real estate and materials sectors are each forecast to fall by more than 20% year over year.

Notable earnings, week of May 22

In its May 24 earnings report, Analog Devices Inc. posted an EPS of $2.83 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76. On the same day, NVIDIA Corp. reported an EPS of $1.09, beating the consensus estimate by 17 cents.