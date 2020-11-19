 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/s-p-500-continues-momentous-rally-but-narrow-breadth-bubble-looms-59785907 content
S&P 500 continues momentous rally, but narrow-breadth bubble looms

The S&P 500 continued its historic rebound in July, gaining 5.6% on the month to put it 46.2% above its March 23 trough, but the rally has been a narrow one, driven almost exclusively by mega-cap tech stocks, causing worries of a bubble.

"A loss of confidence in these big-cap stocks could have a disproportionate effect on the wider U.S. market," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in an interview. "This could bring about a sort of domino effect and a sharp sell-off over the rest of the global equity space."

SNL Image

The rally came in spite of dismal unemployment data in July and the steepest slump in the U.S. economy in recorded history.

The S&P 500 ended July just 3.1% below its record high from Feb. 19.

Ten of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors saw gains in July, with only energy stocks seeing a decline, at 5.1%, as the industry struggles with stagnant oil prices and demand.

Consumer discretionary stocks led the way in July, gaining 9% on the month, the most of any S&P 500 sector.

SNL Image

But those gains were almost entirely made by Amazon.com Inc., which ended July up 14.7%. Take Amazon out, and the consumer discretionary sector saw a gain of 4.75%, meaning a single stock was responsible for nearly half of the entire sector's monthly gains.

The narrowness of the rally in the consumer discretionary sector is emblematic of the larger S&P 500, in which the top five stocks Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Google parent Alphabet Inc., or FAAMG now account for about 22% of the index’s total market cap, up from 16% a year earlier, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500's market breadth, the measure of the number of stocks taking part in the index's given move, has fallen. The percentage of S&P stocks trading above their 200-day moving average fell from 68% at the market's June peak to just 54% at the end of July, according to Robert W. Baird & Co.

SNL Image

"Breadth continues to narrow, and something has to give," Michael Wilson, an equity strategist with Morgan Stanley, wrote in an Aug. 3 report.

Wilson argued that the risks to the ongoing economic recovery, such as a spike in coronavirus cases and concerns about the November U.S. presidential election need to subside or the FAAMG stocks will begin to decline as well.

"In short, we view the current skew between the COVID beneficiaries and laggards as an unhealthy sign, and… unsustainable," Wilson wrote. "We think the most likely outcome remains a 10% correction in the broad index led by the beneficiaries before the recovery and bull market continues."