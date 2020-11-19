Robert Murray's 'dedication to coal was unrivaled,' industry supporters say

Robert Murray, founder of Murray Energy Corp., during a 2016 interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence at his St. Clairsville, Ohio, office.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Murray Energy Corp. founder Robert Murray, who vowed years ago to be the last man standing in the coal sector, died Oct. 25.

Murray was at his home with family at the time of his death, an attorney who represented Murray confirmed. The former CEO and controversial public figure built the largest privately held coal mining company in America and guided the company through some of the more noteworthy deals made in the U.S. coal sector in recent years even as the industry spiraled into rapid decline.

"Bob Murray was a force in the mining industry whose dedication to coal was unrivaled," said National Mining Association President and CEO Rich Nolan. "All who knew him would agree — there was no one more passionate about the importance and value of coal, and the absence of his voice will be felt by many."

America's Power President and CEO Michelle Bloodworth said the coal-centric trade organization was saddened to hear the news. Murray was a member of the board of directors for America's Power for over two decades and previously served as chair.

"There are not many who have had as profound of an impact on the coal industry as Bob did in his 63 years in the industry," Bloodworth said in an emailed statement. "His passion for the benefits of coal-fired electricity, as well as the miners and employees who worked for him, was something we all were fortunate to see firsthand and will be difficult to replace."

Murray's influence extended deep into the political realm. The executive made substantial political contributions and was active in pushing for policies favorable to the coal sector.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Murray," tweeted Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. "He was a staunch ally for coal miners, a good friend, and a one of a kind person."

Murray was also a controversial figure. News of his death prompted many less sympathetic responses from those who pointed to Murray's opposition to climate change policies and worker safety rules, among other criticisms.

Over the last several years, Murray Energy has sued other companies, journalists and government agencies. The executive also faced numerous lawsuits from employees over safety and related concerns and presided over the company during a fatal mining disaster in Utah.

During the company's recent bankruptcy reorganization, unsecured creditors accused Murray and his family of using the company as a "piggy bank." The company eventually said it would address claims of "a disturbing pattern of self-dealing and abuse of corporate resources" against Murray and others through a $15.7 million settlement.

The coal magnate was a prominent critic of President Barack Obama and fought against numerous environmental and health and safety laws rolled out by the administration.

Conversely, Murray called himself one of Trump's "energy guys" and was an avid supporter of the president early in his administration and 2016 campaign.

From the ground up

Murray's first job was cutting lawns, and he got a job at an underground coal mine at 17, according to previous news releases. After college, he began his mining career at North American Coal Corp., where he rose to the role of president and CEO in 1983. After selling or mortgaging "virtually everything our family had," Murray said in a 2016 interview, he bought a single underground coal mine on the verge of shutting down.

Founded in 1988, the Murray Energy enterprise grew to be the largest privately held coal mining company in the United States, with mines across Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Utah.

When many others were abandoning the coal sector or shrinking footprints, Murray was expanding his coal company. The company completed a flurry of deals in just the past few years, including the multibillion-dollar purchase of five large longwall coal mines in West Virginia, a controlling stake in a then-publicly traded Illinois Basin coal mining company and a recent entrance into metallurgical coal mining.

West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney called Murray a "visionary," pointing to the executive's strategy of locating large mines with high-heat coal near power plants close to transportation infrastructure.

"He was a coal miners' coal miner, he truly was," Raney said. "He worried about his employees as much as anything else and he wanted to do everything he could to make sure they remain working and to have a full career working for what was then Murray Energy."

Raney believes that Murray's success stemmed from his dedication to keeping his miners working and his passion for the industry.

Murray was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or coal miner pneumoconiosis, in July 2016. West Virginia Public Broadcasting recently reported that Murray was seeking black-lung benefits through the federal government.

On Oct. 19, Murray announced his retirement from the position of board chair at American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc., the coal mining company that emerged from the bankruptcy of Murray Energy. He died later the same week at 80 years old.

"I tried to put my faith and our families first so that we could build the best possible coal company in Murray Energy," Murray said in the Oct. 19 statement. "And our folks did it! ... [American Consolidated] is the best positioned thermal and metallurgical coal company in the world to confront the current threats to reliable, low-cost, fossil-fueled electricity."