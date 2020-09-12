Republicans pick new leaders for US House energy, natural resources panels

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., will be the House Energy and Commerce Committee's top Republican next Congress.

Source: Zach Gibson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives tapped new party leaders for key energy- and environment-focused committees in the next Congress, when a narrower Democratic majority could give the GOP more leverage on policy in the lower chamber.

On Dec. 3, the House Republican Conference ratified recommendations from the House Republican Steering Committee for committee ranking members in the 117th Congress.

The steering committee selected U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., to be the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She will replace current ranking member Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., who will retire from the House at the end of 2020.

McMorris Rodgers, who was elected to the House in 2005, is a longtime Energy and Commerce Committee member who has advocated for easier permitting of hydropower facilities. She has also sided with outgoing President Donald Trump in his bid to roll back tougher Obama-era environmental standards for the energy sector.

"My goal is to maximize Energy and Commerce so House Republicans win the majority and secure America's future global leadership as the best place in the world to usher in a new era of innovation, cure diseases, and raise people's standard of living," McMorris Rodgers said in a Dec. 2 news release. "Over the next two years, we will do the hard work of countering the Left's lurch toward socialism and we'll set our whole conference up for success to lead on healthcare, technology, closing the digital divide, and all-the-above energy solutions."

Despite the rhetoric, one former GOP committee staff member said he expected McMorris Rodgers to work well with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J.

"Like Walden … she looks for where we can achieve middle ground and work together, work across the aisle," said Michael Bloomquist, a partner at Venable LLP who previously served as the House energy committee's Republican staff director under Walden.

But McMorris Rodgers "fully recogniz[es] that there are going to be other areas [where] you're not going to be able to achieve middle ground, and I think she'll be a worthy leader of the opposition when that happens," Bloomquist added.

Since retaking the House in 2018, Democrats have proposed aggressive climate and clean energy measures, many of which stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate. That dynamic is likely to continue if Republicans cling to their Senate majority, but both parties have common priorities they could advance, Bloomquist said.

"There are some areas where they could address climate, [including] advanced nuclear power, incentives to promote carbon capture and sequestration technologies," Bloomquist said. "I think there's a lot of overlap that can be found in modernizing the electric grid for the 21st century, which we're going to need if all these renewables come online."

However, Bloomquist said McMorris Rodgers is unlikely to back legislation resulting in "heavy-handed" regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies. And while congressional Democrats and Republicans alike have supported increased research spending for the U.S. Energy Department, Bloomquist questioned how much funding for clean energy development could be included in future bills to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

"If Republicans hold the Senate, I think it might be tough to get a big Obama-style stimulus bill through," Bloomquist said, referencing economic relief legislation that former President Barack Obama signed into law in response to the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Licensed forester to be new Natural Resources ranking member



The House Natural Resources Committee's next ranking member, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.

Source: Zach Gibson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

As for other leadership decisions, Republicans tapped U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., to serve as ranking member on the House Natural Resources Committee following the retirement of the panel's current top Republican member, Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah.

Westerman defeated a "far more conservative opponent to get that nod, and that's probably a pretty good sign actually that resources will be an area where perhaps people can work together a little bit," Bracewell Partner Scott Segal said during a Dec. 3 webinar hosted by ConservAmerica.

"Ranking member Westerman has a forward-thinking grasp on the direction of the party and country when it comes to the overlap of the economy and environment, and undoubtedly has the unique experience and knowledge to elevate a committee he cares so much about," according to a release from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Westerman was first elected to Congress in 2014 and serves as the ranking member on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.

Republicans have touted Westerman's proposed Trillion Trees Act, which would commit the U.S. to planting trees to absorb carbon dioxide, as a climate mitigation measure. Democrats have countered that the nation must adopt more aggressive climate policies, such as pausing federal fossil fuel lease sales.

As the only licensed forester in Congress, Westerman said he has been passionate about natural resources his entire life.

"Conservatives have a rich history of leading in conservation, and this committee will continue to be a battleground for energy and environmental issues," Westerman said in a Dec. 2 statement. "I believe we can lead the way on showing the world how market-based conservation allows our economy and environment to thrive simultaneously. I can't wait to get started."

Despite the changes in GOP committee leadership, the same Democrats will likely continue to lead the House energy and natural resources panels. Pallone was once again elected to helm the House Energy and Commerce Committee, while Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., is unopposed in his bid to again lead the House Natural Resources Committee.