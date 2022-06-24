Reminder, LCD Webinar: Q2 analysis/2022 outlook, Tech LBO deep dive, CLO update

Please join LCD on Wednesday, July 13, for our latest webinar detailing U.S. leveraged loan market activity in a turbulent second quarter that saw newly skittish retail investors finally withdraw from the asset class amid inflation fears and continued volatility.

We’ll also detail activity in the Technology LBO segment, where leverage on deals has topped an eye-watering 7x and purchase price multiples have risen noticeably in 2022.

Plus, we’ll take an in-depth look at the all-important U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market, the main driver of leveraged loan demand, and at the high yield bond segment, which retreated even further in the second quarter.

If you have a question on any of these topics please submit it on the webinar registration page. We'll do our best to address it during the webinar's Q&A segment.

U.S. Leveraged Loan Market Analysis/Outlook, plus a Deep Dive into the Technology LBO Lending Space

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Register here (and submit a question for the panelists)

Presenters:

Tim Cross, Managing Editor – LCD (Moderator)

Marina Lukatsky, Senior Director – LCD

Rachelle Kakouris, Director – LCD

Glen Fest, Sr. Editor/CLOs – LCD

John Atkins, Director – LCD