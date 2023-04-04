 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/reit-stocks-underperform-broader-market-in-q1-75053085 content esgSubNav
Returns for US equity real estate investment trust stocks underperformed the broader market in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Equity All REIT Index closed the quarter with a total return of 1.8%, 5.7 percentage points lower than the S&P 500's strong 7.5% return, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

On a 1-year basis, the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Index was down significantly with a return of negative 19.3%. The S&P 500 was also in the red with a return of negative 7.7%.

SNL Image

Sector returns

Self-storage and industrial REITs closed the first quarter with the highest total returns.

The Dow Jones US Real Estate Self Storage Index finished the quarter with a 12.4% return, the highest of any Dow Jones US Real Estate sector index.

SNL Image
* Click here to set email alerts for future Data Dispatch articles.

Within the self-storage sector, Life Storage Inc. performed the best during the quarter with a return of 34.6%, the third-highest return of any REIT stock above $200 million market cap. Life Storage's share price jumped 11.6% on Feb. 6 after Public Storage made an unsolicited all-stock offer to acquire the REIT. While Life Storage declined Public Storage's proposal, claiming it significantly undervalued the REIT, the self-storage REIT later agreed to a merger with Extra Space Storage Inc. after quarter-end on April 3.

Among other self-storage REITs, National Storage Affiliates Trust logged a quarterly return of 17.2% and CubeSmart logged 16.0%. Public Storage, the largest self-storage REIT by market capitalization, closed the quarter with a 9.0% return.

SNL Image

The Dow Jones US Real Estate Industrial Index followed next with an 8.9% return for the first quarter. Within the industrial sector, Terreno Realty Corp. logged a 14.3% return for the quarter, EastGroup Properties Inc. closed the quarter with a return of 12.5%, and Prologis Inc. had a return of 11.5%.

On the other hand, office REIT stocks tanked during the first quarter, with the Dow Jones US Real Estate Office Index posting a return of negative 14.7% for the quarter.

More than half of the 25 worst-performing REIT stocks came from the office sector. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. finished the quarter with a negative 28.9% return, while SL Green Realty Corp. logged a return of negative 28.4%, and Vornado Realty Trust finished with a negative 25.0% return.

Top-performing REITs

Diversified Healthcare Trust was the top-performing REIT stock above $200 million market capitalization for the first quarter, with a total return of 111.5%. The healthcare REIT's share price soared following its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release, when it reported significant improvement in its senior housing portfolio, driving year-over-year same-store net operating income growth of 34.8% for the quarter, the highest of any U.S. REIT.

Hotel-focused Service Properties Trust placed second with a total return of 40.0% for the quarter.

SNL Image

Bottom-performing REITs

At the other end of the spectrum, communications REIT Uniti Group Inc. recorded the worst quarterly performance of any REIT stock, with a return of negative 33.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. followed next with a return of negative 30.3%. The diversified REIT's share price dropped 13.8% on Jan. 11 after the company slashed its monthly dividend payment 20% to maintain capital in anticipation of further economic headwinds.

SNL Image