Refining stocks fall after Trump administration restricts travel from Europe

As the U.S. stock market experienced the worst crash since 1987 on March 12, oil refining and marketing stocks fell at more than double the rate of the broader market amid news of schools and universities canceling classes, the cancellation of major sporting events, and the Trump administration's new restrictions on travel from Europe — all potentially reducing jet fuel demand.

The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing index fell 20% to 366.50 points while the S&P 500 declined 9.5% to 2,480.64 points. The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index, which fell 30.2% on March 9, fell 12.3% to 151.71 points on March 12.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s stock price decline led the group as it fell 27.0% to $22.89 per share, despite the company's end-of-January message that its short position in the jet fuel market would actually benefit it. Valero Energy Corp.'s shares declined 19.2% to $43.96 per share. Those of inland refiner HollyFrontier Corp. declined 12.1% to $19.44 per share.

Trump announced the new flight restrictions on the evening of March 11. Beginning March 14 at midnight ET, European travelers, excluding those from the U.K. and Ireland, will not be allowed to enter the U.S. The U.S. government will require returning U.S. citizens to undergo medical screening and may subject them to a 14-day quarantine.

The travel policy led U.S. airlines to reduce their scheduled flights. American Airlines Group Inc. announced March 12 that it would lower April transatlantic capacity by 50%, and reduce international capacity by 34%. Delta Air Lines Inc. announced March 12 that it would "operate a nearly full schedule" through March 15 "to ensure eligible customers can return to the United States" but would then begin flying "a significantly reduced U.S.-Europe schedule while monitoring customer demand." United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it would fly its regular schedule from Europe to the U.S. through March 20, after which it expects "to fly daily" to destinations throughout Europe "all the while continuing to monitor customer demand."

Wood Mackenzie principal refining analyst Mark Williams said March 12 that jet fuel demand could drop between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, "split between sales in the U.S. and European markets over the ban's 30-day period."

"The coronavirus outbreak had already placed significant downward pressure on global jet fuel demand," Williams said. "Airlines were still needing to fly a percentage of their flights to retain allotted time slots. European and U.S. regulations require airlines to utilize slots 80% of the time or lose them to competitors." Williams added the suspension of this rule by U.S. and European regulators "adds further downside risk to jet demand in the short-term."

"[Refinery jet fuel margins are] on pace for the weakest quarter since [the second quarter of 2017]," Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts wrote in a March 12 report. Although most of the refiners they cover do not provide jet fuel yields, they estimate every $1-per-barrel change in jet fuel margin lowers PBF Energy Inc.'s 2020 EPS by 5%. "However, we also see refiners taking action to mitigate exposure to jet as weekly [U.S. Department of Energy] data shows jet yields of just 8% in [February], down -0.7% [from January]."

But analysts say refining and midstream companies are in the best position of the broader oil and gas industry to weather the oil and petroleum market turmoil.

"Although the demand destruction side of this environment is very worrying for refiners, the crude pricing side is a massive positive. The pressure here is on U.S. [exploration and production]," Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey said March 12.

At 11:12 a.m. ET on March 13, the S&P 500 Oil and Gas Refining & Marketing index was up 2.24%, while the S&P 500 Exploration & Production Index was up 1.64%.