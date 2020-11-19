Record-breaking broadband adds, Altice M&A in focus ahead of cable earnings

Though the pandemic is continuing to fuel record broadband additions for large cable companies, the need for scale also is pressuring operators to pursue M&A, analysts said ahead of third-quarter earnings releases.

Altice USA

Although Altice USA Inc.'s most recent takeover offer for Cogeco Inc. was ultimately rejected, Altice USA could ultimately be sold to a competitor if it cannot find cable acquisitions like this one, according to a Sept. 15 research report from Jeffrey Wlodarczak, Pivotal Research Group's principal and senior analyst of entertainment and interactive subscription services. He believes a "medium/long term sale of the business" to either Charter Communications Inc. or Comcast Corp. is "even more likely" if Altice USA is unable to find those cable acquisitions, noting "there are few attractive U.S. cable assets left."

On Oct. 20, the boards of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. unanimously rejected a revised unsolicited, nonbinding takeover offer from Altice USA and Rogers Communications Inc. Altice USA and Rogers have been wooing Cogeco for weeks, with Altice aiming to scoop up Cogeco's U.S. assets — namely, cable operator Atlantic Broadband LLC — while Rogers sought Cogeco's Canadian assets.

In the latest rejected proposal, Altice USA increased its all-cash offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Cogeco and its unit Cogeco Communications to C$11.1 billion. The revised offer included C$5.1 billion for Cogeco's U.S. assets. Altice USA intended to sell all of Cogeco's Canadian assets to Rogers for an adjusted net price of C$5.2 billion, contingent on the completion of the deal with Cogeco.

For the third quarter, Wlodarczak sees modest broadband subscriber growth for Altice, projecting net additions of 15,000 new data subscribers. He forecasts $933.4 million total broadband revenue, up from $814.3 million in the year-ago period.

Comcast

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in September that the company, the largest broadband provider in the U.S., is going to have its single best quarter ever when it comes to net broadband subscriber additions.

"If you look back to first quarter of 2008, the single biggest quarter we've ever had was 492,000 net adds in that quarter," said Roberts at an industry conference. "I'm pleased to say we're going to beat that this quarter. We're already looking at over 500,000."

Philip Cusick, a managing director at J.P. Morgan covering U.S. telecommunications services, wrote in a Sept. 22 research report that in light of Roberts' comments, he is estimating that Comcast's net broadband additions will be 575,000, up from 379,000 in the year-ago period.

For his part, Matthew Harrigan, equity research analyst at The Benchmark Co., projected in an Oct. 7 research report that Comcast will gain 523,000 broadband customers in the third quarter. Harrigan expects Comcast's high-speed internet revenue for the third quarter to grow 9.1% year over year to $5.15 billion.

Charter

Wlodarczak wrote in a Sept. 10 research report that his positive investment thesis for Charter remains unchanged and that he sees healthy operational upside partially driven by "high-margin data subscriber gains."

Specifically, he projects that net residential data additions will jump to 450,000 for the third quarter, up from 351,000 in the year-ago period.

As for residential high-speed data revenue, Wlodarczak expects that it will grow 12.2% for the quarter to $4.71 billion, up from 4.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Pay-TV pressures

Subscriber losses for pay-TV providers are expected to continue to mount at all three companies.

For Comcast, Cusick projects video subscriber losses of 500,000 for the quarter.

"Our 3Q loss estimate is consistent with expectations of similar video losses in 3Q vs. 2Q due to lower connects, higher churn, and economic headwinds," wrote Cusick. "This could be conservative given the better [broadband] growth and any flow back of [the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Keep Americans Connected] Pledge subs, but we believe the underlying trend in video will continue to be declines."

Notably, the FCC in March asked broadband and phone providers to voluntarily pledge to keep Americans connected during the pandemic. Hundreds of providers took the pledge, with many offering additional free and low-cost services to qualifying households. The pledge expired June 30.

Harrigan, projects a slightly better performance than Cusick, expecting Comcast to lose 461,000 video customers for the third quarter.

Wlodarczak, meanwhile, expects net residential cable video losses of 75,000 for the quarter at Charter and a net loss of 70,000 new pay-TV subscribers at Altice USA for the third quarter.

Altice USA and Comcast will kick off earnings for the cable companies Oct. 29, while Charter will report the following day.