Recent growth puts Fla. property insurer on 'not sustainable' repopulation path

Conditions in the Florida residential property market have positioned state-run writer Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to recapture additional share that it does not seek.

With factors like poor underwriting results and surging reinsurance costs leading some private carriers to reduce their risk appetites in certain parts of the state, the insurer of last resort is bracing for a continuation of its recent expansion.

Citizens officials will present a 2021 operating budget to the company's board of governors on Dec. 16 that contemplates an 18.4% increase in projected policies in force on top of the estimated 2020 growth of 20.5%. Policy count last expanded at a faster rate in 2010 when it rose by 24.7%. It then contracted for seven consecutive years before rising modestly in 2019. The budget calls for further growth in policies in 2022 at a year-over-year rate of 9.3%.

As it stands, Citizens' 532,788 policies in force as of Nov. 30 represented the company's highest level at a month's end in more than five years. Its book of business bottomed out in October 2018 at 419,475 policies, but it has recorded sequential expansion of at least 2% and year-over-year growth of greater than 10% in each of the last seven months. The last time Citizens expanded at a double-digit year-over-year clip over a longer time frame was during a 23-month stretch that ended in April 2012.

The budgeted policy counts for year-end 2021 and 2022 are 630,256 and 688,818, respectively. The latter figure would represent Citizens' highest year-end policy count since 2013.

Although the year-end 2022 budgeted policy count still would remain well short of the November 2011 peak of 1.48 million, materials to be presented to the board indicate that the current trend is "not sustainable" and may "put Citizens' solid financial position at risk."

It threatens to partially reverse a longstanding campaign that resulted in the lowering of Citizens' overall exposure and, in turn, a material reduction in the potential for policyholder assessments in the event of a major natural catastrophe. If catastrophe losses were to exhaust the company's surplus, Citizens has the authority to issue assessments to its policyholders and all private market policyholders in the state.

Since President and CEO Barry Gilway took the helm in June 2012, aggressive depopulation efforts and various other initiatives have contributed to a dramatic shrinking in Citizens' overall size and the magnitude of its probable maximum loss. The company has also greatly enhanced its use of private reinsurance in the traditional and capital markets to help achieve its aim of reducing the overall potential burden on Florida taxpayers.

But various factors, including a dramatic slowdown in the pace of depopulation activity, pullbacks by some private carriers from south Florida as losses rose from non-weather-related water loss claims with an assignment of benefits and a push for sizable rate increases by select insurers to reflect rising reinsurance costs, have changed the market's dynamics.

As then-Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. CEO Bruce Lucas put it during a November conference call: "There's a fair number of players right now who are under pretty severe financial distress." Among the 10-largest individual, private, Florida-domiciled homeowners insurers based on 2019 direct premiums written, seven produced combined ratios for the first three quarters of 2020 in excess of 120%.

A narrowing of the gap between the rates Citizens is permitted to charge and those offered by private carriers could help stem some of Citizens' expansion. Meetings materials state that 91% of the company's homeowners customers "are currently charged less than the average competitor's rate." The meeting also is scheduled to include a discussion of the potential for the company to charge actuarially sound rates on new business. Currently, the company's ability to set rates is limited by a statutory glide path that caps its annual increases at no more than 10% for any single policy issued. As such, Citizens will propose, for board approval, a rate increase across coverages and lines of business of 4.0% on a capped basis, relative to uncapped indicated rate change of 17.1% that would take effect, subject to regulatory approval, in August 2021.

"The board should consider all potential solutions that could slow Citizens current growth rate to ensure Citizens does not return policy and exposure levels to those of 2012," meeting materials state.

Citizens ranked as Florida's No. 1 homeowners insurer with market share approaching 20% as recently as 2011. Its 5.2% share in 2019 put the company behind Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., State Farm Florida Insurance Co. and the Tower Hill group.

Gilway, speaking to the Citizens board in September, described the insurer's peak 2010s-era share as "a staggering number" that "we never, ever want to reach again." He noted that Floridians faced the potential for $11.6 billion in assessments in the event of a one-in-100-year storm back then.

Citizens' 2020 risk-transfer program contemplated that only a portion of the surplus associated with the company's three major accounts would be exposed in such an event.