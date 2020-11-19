Real Treasury yields climb as Fed inflation pledges fall short of expectations

Real yields on U.S. Treasurys have risen in September as a shift in Federal Reserve policy to allow inflation to run up failed to convince markets that it would lead to higher consumer prices.

Fed officials backed the policy shift, initially outlined by Chairman Jerome Powell in August, in numerous speeches and appearances this week, including three congressional hearings with Powell. However, bond traders may have been expecting more action at the Fed's mid-September rates meeting because, after rising steadily since late April, inflation expectations began to decline this month.

Lower inflation expectations push real yields, the gap between nominal Treasury yields and breakeven inflation rates, higher. While they remain in negative territory, higher real yields could exacerbate the recent sell-off in stocks, which has been driven, in part, by the paucity of returns in fixed income.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 25, the five-year real yield climbed 24 basis points to negative 1.17%, the seven-year real yield jumped 20 points to -1.07%, and the 10-year rose 16 points to -0.92%, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Those changes have been driven by falling breakeven inflation rates, which capture market-based inflation expectations. Five-year breakeven rates fell from 1.69% on Aug. 31 to 1.43% on Sept. 25, while the 10-year rate slid from 1.80% to 1.58% in the same period.

Nominal Treasury yields remained relatively unchanged this month, with the five-year at 0.26%, down 2 basis points from Aug. 31, the 10-year down 6 bps to 0.66%, and the 30-year down 9 bps at 1.40%.

Fixed-income analysts said this week that they expect yields will remain relatively low and in a tight range, at least until the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We certainly are in a lower-for-longer environment, and we will likely remain in one for a while to come,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies.

Ten-year yields would climb by 30 to 40 bps in the month following the election if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate and House, Praveen Korapaty and Avisha Thakkar, interest rates strategists at Goldman Sachs, said in a Sept. 23 note.

"It is possible concerns about higher taxes and greater regulation dominate the initial market response, with risk sentiment deteriorating and yields moving lower. In that event, we would view those lower yields as a good opportunity to go short duration," they wrote.

A contested, prolonged election could cause 10-year yields to fall as much as 50 basis points, they wrote.

Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, said yields could rise on further weakness in equities. Brenner said he does not expect further near-term efforts from the Fed which could move yields and said it is focused on efforts out of Congress.

"I think the Fed has the bullets in the chamber, but they're not going to use them," he said. "They're focused on fiscal stimulus."