Real-time data suggest US recovery hampered by stalling employment – Jefferies

Stronger-than-expected official economic indicators are a cause for optimism in the recovery of the U.S. economy post-lockdown. However, real-time data amalgamated by U.S. investment bank Jefferies suggests hopes of a V-shaped recovery are optimistic.

Markets have been buoyed by data suggesting the U.S. economy is rising from its slumber. In May, some 2.5 million jobs were added as the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% while monthly retail sales surged by a record 17.7%. Applications for home mortgages have also been a boon to investor confidence, rising for six consecutive weeks — totaling 54% — since early April as households break open their wallets.

The JefData US Economic Activity Index, which tracks higher frequency indicators, has itself retraced 25% of its decline from pre-coronavirus "normal" levels to the bottom in mid-April. However, the pace of that recovery has slowed, with the index creeping up to 56.14 in the week ending June 19 from 55.1 a week earlier.

"Real-time reads on employment remain unconvincing," Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote in a June 23 research note. "Web traffic to unemployment filing portals is flat-lining at still-high levels, and online job postings have yet to show any meaningful improvement."

Improvement in U.S. data has been driven by consumer demand.

Jefferies notes that around 40% of the retail outlets closed under lockdown have reopened while restaurant bookings have returned to 40% of normal levels, up from zero in early May.

Second-wave risk

The better-than-expected retail sales saw JPMorgan Chase economists led by Bruce Kasman revise June 19 their estimate of annualized real GDP growth in the second quarter from negative 40% to negative 31%. However, JPMorgan's own high-frequency big data tools pointed to a link between increased activity and COVID-19 cases, running the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus.

Jefferies said there is a likelihood that consumer spending will drop back without significant improvement in employment as spending momentum faces headwinds with households dipping into their savings.

One of the metrics the bank's economists highlight is web traffic to state unemployment portals. While the figure was falling in May and early June — following the peak in filings in early April — the level is now flatlining rather than falling further.

"This divergence between spending and hiring trends is problematic. Without ongoing support from employment, sustaining the recent spending momentum will be difficult," Markowska and Simons wrote.

Online job postings have also stabilized at low levels of around 50% of the pre-crisis level. "This signals a reluctance on the part of large businesses to add to their headcounts at this time, given the damage to profits and cash flow."

Transportation has also been slow to recover. While traffic congestion is slowly increasing, it remains at below 50% of the normal level. International flights "remain very depressed" at below 20% and use of public transport is still sparse.

"Fiscal support bridged the gap early on, but it is now fading quickly, with stimulus checks largely behind us and federal unemployment benefits likely to be cut in half in late July," Markowska and Simons said.