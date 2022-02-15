Quick take: Private equity stays on acquisition trail

Primary leveraged finance markets in Europe may still be on pause, but private equity has not given up on the acquisition trail or its ambitions to chase the very largest of targets.

KKR, for example, remains in pursuit of Telecom Italia after the telco announced last week that it had started official negotiations with the PE firm for a potential takeover. The deal was first mooted last year and could value the telco at up to €33 billion including debt, easily ranking as Europe’s largest-ever buyout — even if KKR ends up paying a lower purchase price.

Telecom Italia is not the only telco deal under discussion, and a €6 billion debt raise, according to reports, is expected to follow sponsor-backed MasMovil’s tie up with Orange’s Spanish business. The duo said they were in negotiations to create an equal joint venture on March 8 in a deal valued at €19.6 billion.

Private lessons

Volatile equity markets are not turning sponsors away from exploring take-private deals, either. On March 11, London-listed educational publisher Pearson said it had rejected two bids from Apollo. The most recent of these valued the group at 854.2 pence per share, up from an initial approach of 800 pence. This latest bid would value the group at £6.5 billion and represent the largest sponsor-backed take-private of a European corporate since Morrisons last year.

Banks meanwhile say they remain open for underwriting — although at terms that reflect the changed market. “It’s a good time to underwrite as mandates will incorporate plenty of flexibility to reflect conditions today,” said one banker.

How this backdrop will impact terms that were pushed last year amid strong markets remains an open question. In 2021, Europe hosted a whopping €96.05 billion of LBO volume based on total sources of funding — marking a record for the period since the global financial crisis — but average equity cheques dipped a little to a four-year low of 46.6%, LCD data shows.

Private equity players still have plenty of dry powder to draw on however, at roughly $220 billion, according to Preqin data.

Buyer reticence

That all said, bankers caution that volatile and uncertain markets have brought signs of reticence from buyers, which are slowing or even pausing some situations. In the wider corporate world earlier this month, for example, U.K.-based Spectrus walked away from talks to acquire smaller precision-equipment maker Oxford Instruments, blaming uncertainty resulting from the crisis in Ukraine. The deal was set to value the target at £1.8 billion.

Bain and CVC, meanwhile, opted against a bid for Boots by the first-round deadline in Walgreens' auction of the British chain of chemists, according to reports that first appeared on Sky News. Bidders including Apollo and owners of British supermarket group ASDA — namely the Issa brothers and TDR — remain in the process.

Secondary buyouts

This uncertainty may also impact secondary buyout activity, which is the core of Europe’s buyout market — running at a 55% share of all deals last year — and could in turn mean the continent will still struggle to match last year’s record figures.

The last big-ticket secondary buyout to be announced was the KKR-led acquisition of Refresco that was signed just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and valued the Dutch bottler at $7.9 billion or 14x earnings, according to reports. There have been big-ticket deals announced since then, including Cinven’s $2.6 billion carve-out of Bayer’s Environmental Science Professional Business that is expected to be backed by a distributed financing.