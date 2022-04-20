Quick take: Europe bond, loan freeze drags on, despite better backdrop

The hiatus in European primary high-yield issuance is now longer than the pause caused by the first COVID-19 shock in 2020, while it is the second-longest period in leveraged loans without a widely syndicated launch since 2009.

As of March 30, high yield has been on hiatus for 48 days, which is one day longer than the 47-day stretch without issuance when markets sold off in February 2020 as Europe moved into COVID-19 lockdowns. Since 2010, high yield has only seen a longer shutdown in 2011 and 2012, when the Eurozone debt crisis was in play. Loans, meanwhile, have not seen a widely syndicated deal for 44 days (also to March 30), making it the second-longest period of inactivity here since the spring of 2009, which also notched up a 44-day blank.

This absence of public primary supply is disappointing for many participants, given the mood has been progressively more constructive over the past two weeks. This is especially the case in loans, which has benefited from cash coming from newly printed CLOs that has helped take the average bid in the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) up from a geopolitical crisis-low of 96.12 on March 15, to close at 97.19 on March 29. The iTraxx Crossover index has returned to levels seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and posted a particularly strong day on March 29, tightening from 368 to close at 332.

A quiet place

IVC Evidensia which on March 10 Infinitas and Barentz placed respective fungible add-ons of €110 million and €100 million last week, while Cognita and AutoScout24 have both wrapped up deals this week (AutoScout24 Loans have seen a smattering of private or quietly-placed syndicated deals through March, kicked off bywhich on March 10 placed a €480 million term loan at E+475 with a 0% floor offered at, according to sources, 97.5. That deal had been out to early birds before the invasion and the borrower had initially also been looking at a larger deal that would have included a dollar tranche. Among others since then,andplaced respective fungible add-ons of €110 million and €100 million last week, whileandhave both wrapped up deals this week (AutoScout24 is understood to have placed an €85 million loan priced at E+500 to support an acquisition with KKR and Blue Eagle).

BIP of its E+425 FRNs due 2028 is the only piece of TVO which priced €600 million of 2.625% notes on March 24. After a false start from Italian real estate group Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione — which withdrew a planned €300 million offering of five-year green bonds on Tuesday due to weak demand — BB+/BBB- rated towers group Cellnex confirmed there was more than enough support for the right name after it garnered a €4.9 billion book for a €1 billion offer of four-year notes that priced on Wednesday. In European high yield meanwhile, a privately placed €70 million tap from CVC-backedof its E+425 FRNs due 2028 is the only piece of confirmed high-yield supply in March . That said, crossover activity got going last week, led by BB+/BBB- rated Finnish power groupwhich priced €600 million of 2.625% notes on March 24. After a false start from Italian real estate group— which withdrew a planned €300 million offering of five-year green bonds on Tuesday due to weak demand — BB+/BBB- rated towers groupconfirmed there was more than enough support for the right name after it garnered a €4.9 billion book for a €1 billion offer of four-year notes that priced on Wednesday.

Easter eggs

So, why hasn’t the European market for leveraged credit fully reopened yet? “I really thought we would see an LBO-style syndication launch this week in loans,” said one banker, adding that the chances of a pre-Easter launch are diminishing the closer it gets to the bank holiday. Either way, the balance of opinion largely holds that loans will lead the reopening, given the technical support from CLOs in this asset class — even if the result from Cellnex indicates good demand for a strong double-B name.

For their part, underwriters appear to be in little hurry to move before Easter. “The market is still two points away from where it was pre-invasion, so it makes sense to wait a bit if you can,” said one banker. Investors agree with this assessment, noting that sentiment — while undoubtedly stronger — is still fragile and headline-driven. “Liquidity was thin on the way down and it is thin on the way up,” said one manager this week.

The sheer scale of the European deal pipeline is not helping the impetus to move before Easter, either. Underwriting has slowed but has still continued throughout the crisis, which means there is a fairly sizable list of deals preparing to launch. Sources put this pipeline at up to €30 billion across bonds and loans — an amount which is manageable, but could start to get problematic if markets do not start moving again. “The difficulty will come when banks need to underwrite very large deals such as Masmovil or Boots,” said one banker. “Then you might see more pressure to push existing positions out to market.”