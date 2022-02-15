Quick take: As secondary loan prices plummet, flexes favor lenders

The secondary loan market has been on a historically bad losing streak over the past nine days, with the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index returning negative 1.80% from March 7 through March 15, the worst return over a nine-day period since the pandemic-driven market dislocation in March 2020. Prior to that, the last comparable stretch with such negative returns occurred in December 2014.

While equities rallied yesterday, with the S&P 500 returning 2.14%, and continuing to move higher so far in today’s session, the loan market actually accelerated its decline, returning negative 0.47% in yesterday’s session, its worst daily return since June 11, 2020, topping even the negative 0.45% return on Feb. 24, the day Russia's invasion of Ukraine commenced. The index has declined for the past seven consecutive trading days, though the secondary has taken a firmer tone so far in today’s session, so that streak may end. The year-to-date return for the overall index was negative 2.02% yesterday, despite a strong start to the year for the asset class, with the index returning 0.68% through Jan. 23. It has been a rocky road for loans since, with concern over the highest inflation in decades and the economic uncertainty created by the ongoing war in Ukraine shaking investor confidence.

The average bid of the index plummeted to 95.88 on March 15, from 97.88 at the end of February and 98.64 at the end of 2021. It is down over three points from its high in 2022 of 99.08 reached on Jan. 23. Meanwhile, the share of loans bid at par or above has dissipated to just 0.93% of loans outstanding while the share bid below 80, a common indicated for distressed, now stands at 1.48%. Those numbers are down from 15.37% at the end of 2021 for the par-or-above bucket, and up from 0.99% for loans bid below 80. The share of loans priced between 95-97.99 has ballooned to 74.41% of the index.

The LL 100 Index, which tracks the largest, most liquid names, has fared even worse than the overall index, returning negative 2.20% over the same nine-day period through March 15. The average bid of the LL 100 slipped all the way to 95.07 on March 15, from 97.49 at the end of February and a 2022 high of 98.90 on Jan. 23.

The volatility in the secondary loan market has hampered activity in the new-issue market. The near halt in issuance at the end of February resulted in a handful of deals that were caught in syndication being pulled. The market has only tentatively reopened, and at significantly wider terms over the past two weeks for a handful of predominately M&A transactions. There are only 14 deals totaling roughly $8.9 billion currently in market, a stark reversal from the explosion of issuance in January. New money institutional volume in January was $72.7 billion, dropping to just $23.9 billion in February and roughly $9 billion so far in March. Additionally, all the flexes in March have favored lenders, with 10 deals flexing wider and none flexing tighter, as arrangers work to place their deals in market. Despite the lack of new deals launching in March, that is a significantly higher number of deals to flex wider than the previous three months. Four issuers have also pulled intended deals in March due to the market conditions.

Meanwhile, inflows to U.S. loan funds have waned over the past two weeks, hitting just $15 million for the week ended March 9 and $179 million for the week ended March 2. While there has not been a single weekly outflow through March 9 this year, the rate of inflows has dwindled. On the strength of a historically strong start to the year, inflows total $13.4 billion in the year to date, including an all-time high $2.3 billion inflow for the week ended Feb. 9.

While the secondary loan market has plunged over the past month, loan returns still outpace those for other asset classes in the month through March 15 as well as in the year-to-date. After a retreat in 10-year Treasury yields at the beginning of the month, yields have once again climbed in the past two weeks amid the risk- off sentiment, dropping returns in the year-to-date to negative 5.43%. That still tops the fixed-income high-yield and high-grade corporate bond indices, as well as the S&P 500 that has returned negative 10.28% in the year to date. The Federal Reserve today raised its short-term benchmark rate by 0.25%, its first increase since 2018.