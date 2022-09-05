Quick take: Amid hunt for yield, B-minus loans add to record market share

A riskier segment of the U.S. leveraged loan asset class continues to gain market share, and it soon could outweigh better-rated issuers for the first time.

Fueled by the sustained search for yield by investors, the amount of outstanding leveraged loans to borrowers rated B-minus has doubled in the last three years, based on S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. On April 30 the Index tracked $382 billion of loans to companies rated B-minus by S&P Global Ratings, accounting for a 27% share of the $1.4 trillion asset class. Both by dollar amount and as a share of market, the size of B-minus universe is the largest it’s been since the inception of the index, more than two decades ago.

In fact, the size of the B-minus sub-index is quickly approaching that of the better-rated B flat cohort, which remains the largest narrow ratings bucket, with a 29% share as of April 30. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the two cohorts stood further apart. In December 2019, the better-rated borrowers accounted for 31% of the market, with the lower-rated issuers taking 19%. Collectively, B-minus and B-flat borrowers now represent 55% of the Index, just a touch below the record high 56% on March 31, and up from a 50% pre-pandemic high.

Borrowers rated B-minus have steadily gained a stronger foothold in the leveraged loan market thanks largely to increasing issuance at this level over the last five years. Downgrades have played a role, too, but the amount of B-minus outstandings rose more dramatically during 2019, pre-pandemic, than it did in 2020, which included a massive downgrade wave. The share of the index from this ratings bucket rose from 13% to 19% in 2019 and to 24% by the end of 2020.

At the same time, issuance to borrowers rated B-minus by at least one ratings agency continued to climb, supported by insatiable investor demand for the asset class, and accounted for at least 30% of total volume in each year between 2018 and 2022. For reference, in the eight years prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the average share was just 11%, and in the eight years since the market re-opened in 2010 it averaged 17%. In 2021, B-minus borrowers accounted for 40% of the record-breaking $615 billion in total new-issue volume, and so far this year the share has grown even more, to 45%, with strong M&A activity the driving force behind the trend.

Given record issuance in 2021 it is not surprising that nearly half of all outstanding loans across the entire credit quality spectrum are of this vintage. Some 47.5% of loans currently tracked by the index were issued in 2021, and another 8.4% were printed this year. These shares are virtually the same for borrowers rated B-minus. (Note that for this analysis, the vintage year includes repricings, so a loan issued in 2019 but repriced in 2021 would fall into the 2021 bucket.)

As a result, 72% of the current B-minus index constituents had this rating at issuance, while another 22% were downgraded from B-flat.

Given the accommodating market conditions last year, borrowers from the B-minus category greatly reduced their near-term maturities. Currently, only $8.5 billion of this debt falls due through the end of 2023, down 72% from year-end 2020, and $43.5 billion falls due through the end of 2024, down 55% from year-end 2020. Looking at it another way, only 11% of the $382 billion in outstanding loans to B-minus borrowers will be due in the next two and a half years. At the same time, 54% will mature in 2027 or later.

In terms of sector diversification, the B-minus cohort is skewed toward Electronics/Electrical — LCD’s proxy for Technology — accounting for the biggest share of outstandings, at 32%. This is consistent with the trends in the new-issue market, where 31% of all new-issue loans to B-minus borrowers came from the Tech industry. The sector occupies the top spot within the overall Index as well, although the share is considerably lower, at 16%. The second- and third-biggest industries for B-minus constituents are Business Equipment and Services and Healthcare, with 13% and 11%, respectively. These shares are largely consistent with the broader Index.

So, what does the increasing dominance of B-minus loan debt mean for investors?

In recent months, the lower-rated portion of the Index has underperformed amid the increased economic uncertainty and concerns over the riskiest borrowers’ ability to service debt in a rising-rate environment. The question now: How much breathing room do B-minus rated borrowers have?

While LCD does not track current financials for all outstanding loans in the index, primary market trends can provide insight here, since more than half of current B-minus constituents were issued within the last 18 months. Of course, pro forma ratios at deal close will differ from current ratios, but they provide a helpful point of reference. Looking at this year’s M&A activity, new-issue loans to B-minus borrowers were levered at 6.4x EBITDA on average, a record high, on par with 2021 issuance.

The bulk of the debt came from the first-lien term loan, at 5.0x EBITDA this year, consistent with the prior two years. Of course, this component of debt is floating-rate, and will be subject to higher interest as rates rise. To that end, of the B-minus deals completed in 2021, 43% had an interest rate floor of 75 bps, meaning the borrower’s leveraged loan interest cost would not increase until the base rate rises beyond 75 bps. Ninety-day Libor did not reach this level until mid-March. Another 12% of B-minus deals had a base-rate floor of 100 bps. Libor crossed over 1% in early April.

B-minus transactions that closed this year had an average pro forma cash interest coverage ratio of 3.2x, in line with 2021 and down from 3.3x in 2020. However, it remains above the roughly 2.6x level for 2018 and 2019 transactions.