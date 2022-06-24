Q2 Wrap: Loan issuance plummets as headwinds mount, secondary falls

A wall of worry gripped the leveraged loan market in the second quarter, sparking downturns in the secondary not seen since the onset of the pandemic and grinding the primary to a near halt. The list of concerns for market participants was extensive, with inflation, rising rates, the potential for recession, supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine weighing heavily on sentiment.

The concerns created rough seas for issuance. Institutional loan volume in the second quarter was $55.1 billion, the lowest output since 2Q20, when the market was overcome by the onset of Covid-19. The second-quarter figure marks a 51% drop from the first quarter, which itself was largely driven by a white-hot January market. Volume in the second quarter is down 62% from 2Q21. Total U.S. leveraged loan volume in the second quarter, including pro rata issuance, was $100 billion, a six-quarter low.

On the demand side, CLO origination, at $34.5 billion, has not kept up with the $47 billion average quarterly pace of issuance in 2021, and is running roughly 13% behind the comparable year-ago period. The second-quarter total is up from the first quarter's $30.7 billion. Research analysts have, however, begun to pare down full-year issuance projections, with J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank all lowering their forecast for full-year U.S. CLO issuance. CLOs are by far the largest investor in U.S. leveraged loans.

At the retail level investors were also heading for the exits amid growing recession fears, as weekly outflows from loan mutual funds and ETFs during the quarter were some of the largest since 1Q20. In the six-week period ended June 15, a net $5.55 billion was withdrawn from loan funds, according to Lipper data.

Against this volatile backdrop, primary issuance was understandably challenged. A spike of volume in April, which provided a 61% share of the quarterly volume, was short-lived and a secondary selloff in May ground activity to a halt, ensnaring deals in market at the time, which were either forced to the sidelines or completed at deep discounts.

After the window of opportunity in April, when downward price flexes outpaced upward flexes by a ratio of 3.2:1, performance of new issues in market reflected the changing tide. In May, price flexes favoring investors led those favoring issuers by a count of seven to three. June has featured four downward flexes and three upward flexes, although deals continue to clear at deeply discounted levels.

Deals in May and June have mostly supported immediate M&A financing needs. But regardless of purpose, whether for M&A, refinancing or dividend recapitalizations, issuance totals in the second quarter hovered near or at two-year lows.

M&A issuance of $36.6 billion accounted for 71% of the total loan issuance in the quarter. But LBO volume sank to $19.1 billion, down considerably from $40.7 billion in the first quarter and $42.6 billion in 2Q21. M&A from private equity-backed borrowers also slouched to its lowest level since 2Q20, at $7.4 billion, a 57% quarter-over-quarter drop, although there were a number of acquisition-related add-on deals that were privately placed. Corporate M&A declined 43% from the first quarter, to $10.1 billion, and that number is buoyed by two transactions that account for well over half of the total — MKS Instruments ($3.6 billion) and Bausch & Lomb ($2.5 billion).

Refinancing activity was also stifled, slumping to $13.5 billion. Over the first six months of the year (through June 21) refinancings have tallied $34.6 billion, its slowest pace since 2019 and a fraction of the $116 billion for the comparable period in 2021 (that was also the third highest level on record for that observation period).

Since the $81 billion of refinancing issuance in the first quarter of 2021, refinancing volume has declined in each successive quarter. Amid last year's record-breaking issuance in the leveraged loan market, the refinancing category turned in its third-heaviest deal flow on record, at $178.5 billion. With that, 75% of outstanding institutional loans as of June 17 were due in 2026, at the earliest, and 41% had maturities in 2028 and beyond, based on the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. By contrast, 9% of outstanding loans, roughly $131 billion, are due between now and the end of 2024, down from $177 billion at the beginning of the year.

Fading risk appetite in the second quarter presented a hurdle for the lowest-rated borrowers of the credit spectrum. New deals from borrowers carrying at least one B-minus equivalent rating was at a two-year low of 34.5% after setting a record in the first quarter, with a 51% share. It's worth noting here that, even as primary issuance from these borrowers waned, the amount of loans with a B- rating in the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index reached an all-time high during the quarter, at 27% as of May 31.

While the share of lower rated deals in the new-issue market declined in the second quarter, those from companies rated B/B+ rose to 39%, a high since the first quarter of 2020 and up from 27% in the first quarter of this year.

Regardless, issuers faced pricing disruption amid some of the most volatile periods for the leveraged loan market since the early days of the pandemic. Pressure in the secondary market amid broad selloffs in other risk markets pushed the weighted average bid of the Index below the 94 threshold in May for the first time since November 2020. That's after it had closed the month of April at 97.48. After a brief recovery in early June, that saw the price back over 95, the bloodletting continued in the days following the June FOMC meeting, when the Fed raised rates by 75 bps for the first time since 1994, and the bid price sank as low as 93.49 on June 17. The 2022 peak price of Jan. 21 was 99.08.

Challenging times for new issues were reflected in average pricing as spreads for new institutional term loans from B/B+ rated borrowers rose steadily through the quarter, to 448 bps in June, but were outpaced by the rise in clearing yields, reflecting wider original-issue discounts as well as rising benchmark rates. The average spread actually slipped by five basis points, compared to the March level of 453 bps, which was the highest it had been since December 2018. But over the same period the average yield rose 134 bps, to 7.13% in June. On average, term loans issued in the second quarter to B/B+ borrowers came with OIDs of 300 bps, juicing the yield. Looking at just May and June, the OID is even steeper, at 436 bps. Also adding to the boost in yield, three-month term Sofr increased by 125 bps to 1.93% as of June 23, from 0.68% at the end of the first quarter.

Speaking of Sofr, it of course has taken over as the reference rate for new issues in the institutional loan market, and all issuance in the second quarter (excluding add-ons) was tied to the benchmark. There was some fluidity in the use of credit spread adjustments, or CSAs. More loans were issued with no CSA (43%) than with a flat rate across tenors (32%) or with a curve (24%). That's a decided shift away from the curve, which was used in 51% of transactions in the first quarter. The share of deals with no CSA has increased from 36% in the first quarter, and for deals utilizing a flat spread the share more than doubled from 13%.