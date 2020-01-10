Q2 midstream earnings highlighted recovering volumes, spending slowdown

With second-quarter earnings season over for the midstream sector, U.S. natural gas pipeline operators and LNG exporters will look for a rebound in the volumes of gas moving through their systems as they move into 2021.

The recovery will depend in part on the amount of feed gas delivered to liquefaction and export terminals in the months ahead. The number of LNG cargo cancellations is expected to continue to fall as prices and netbacks improve.

Pipeline operators typically rely on fixed fees from transportation contracts as well as production growth upstream and exports growth downstream. Some developers have reacted to the market signals by deferring new pipeline projects, while others have either scrapped plans or faced delays because of legal setbacks.

"Does the supply curve flatten or stretch out a bit more than expected?" said Michael Webber, managing partner of investment research firm Webber Research & Advisory, in an Aug. 12 interview. "It's easier for us to count the number of projects proceeding close to schedule, than the other way around. U.S. projects are restructuring and retooling. Differentiation, aside from price, will get more focus, but it still is a very long putt for greenfields," or new projects on undeveloped land.

The second quarter was a difficult one for many companies. Half of the top 10 midstream companies in an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis experienced double-digit percentage decreases in both adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow for the second quarter of 2020. Only Cheniere Energy Inc. and Enbridge Inc. saw both metrics increase.

Cheniere is bullish on LNG demand rebounding in the winter, but it is cautious on the expansion front because of challenges securing sufficient commercial support.

LNG developer Tellurian Inc. said Aug. 12 it was deferring three of four pipelines it has proposed building in the Gulf Coast region due to the current market realities.

In the Northeast, Dominion Energy Inc. in July scrapped its $8 billion Atlantic Coast pipeline, citing legal hurdles. Equitrans Midstream Corp.'s Mountain Valley pipeline faces the potential for further delays due to similar obstacles.

Still, East Daley Capital Advisors Managing Director Ethan Bellamy said in an email that "the worst is behind us" in the sector, after gathering and processing-focused firms "performed a lot better than feared." Mizuho USA Securities Managing Director Gabriel Moreen agreed that "a number of boxes got checked certainly from a volumes standpoint."

Even companies that recorded year-over-year losses were still viewed favorably by investors because they announced spending cuts and acknowledged that the industry is entering a slower-growth period.

"I think the bigger shift and kind of the pivot in terms of management messaging was on that longer-dated outlook," Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analyst Colton Bean said in an interview. "In past years, [larger companies] have been reticent to guide down that run rate spend, because they view that as throwing in the towel on growth and saying that they don’t see opportunities."

One of those well-received outlooks came from Energy Transfer LP, which said it expected growth capital expenditures to be between $500 million and $700 million in 2022, a range that was sharply lower than in 2020.

"Obviously that's a huge departure from where they've been the past couple of years," Bean said.

But as an era of buildout winds down, not all long-haul pipeline operators are positioned to ride out what comes next, Bellamy said. "Long-haul liquids without volume commitments are poorly positioned," he said. "Operators built pipe for a growth trajectory, not a decline, so excess capacity likely will continue to suppress margins in marketing, spot barrels, and pipeline re-contracting across the U.S."

Harry Weber is a reporter with S&P Global Platts. S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Platts are owned by S&P Global Inc.