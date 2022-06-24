Q2 HY Wrap: Volume drops to 17-year low as demand evaporates, costs surge

High-yield issuance continued to spiral lower in the second quarter from peak levels last year, as borrowing costs gapped higher, refinancing scope narrowed, and investors recoiled from the specter of a possible recession engineered by a belatedly hawkish Fed. The stark differentials year-over-year include the lowest total for second-quarter issuance since 2005, LCD data show.

The $24.2 billion priced in the second quarter this year (through June 24) compares with $137 billion for the same span in 2021, and a second-quarter record $140.5 billion in 2020, post the market freeze at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Volume notwithstanding, the breadth of issuer participation is historically narrow as well. The quarterly total is across just 35 new-issue tranches through June 24, which is on track for a record low for a second quarter by a wide stretch, per LCD data since 2005. The prior low was 75, recorded in 2005 and 2008. Peak levels were again in the second quarters of 2020 and 2021, at 216 and 204, respectively.

(Note that the quarterly numbers do not reflect one additional offering still in the market for pricing ahead of quarter end, a proposed $500 million issue for FTAI Infrastructure.)

At just $67.5 billion so far year-to-date, issuance is down 76% from the $286.3 billion priced over the year-earlier period, a record high for any six-month period, according to LCD. On a rolling six-month basis, issuance so far in the first half is up only narrowly from the post-GFC low of $58.2 billion for the final six months of 2018. By count, the 105 new-issue tranches this year marks a low since 2008, versus a record-high 431 in 2021.

While leveraged loan volume also plunged sharply (second-quarter loan volume at $55.5 billion pales in comparison to $147 billion a year earlier), the bond collapse was far more pronounced. High-yield bonds accounted for less than 29% of total leveraged finance volume over the first half, versus more than 46% over the first six months of 2021, and more than 61% for the first half of 2020.

A middling start for high-yield bond issuance this year (there was $24 billion of supply in January) gave way to uniformly pallid totals as typical seasonal patterns broke down in the face of mounting uncertainty. Inclusive of December 2021, volume totals were held to single digits in four of the six monthly periods through May, and June's pro forma total ($9.3 billion as of June 24) is holding to that glacial pace. The April total barely edged into double digits at $11 billion, a low since 2008, post the collapse of Bear Stearns. The $4 billion priced in May is a low for the month since 2005, and the June total is a low for a June period since 2010.

Issuers scrambled to refinance forward maturities as borrowing costs plunged in the pandemic, but brutal market conditions and surging costs have choked off that avenue for borrowers in 2022. Deals primarily backing refinancing efforts tumbled to $33.2 billion so far this year, or the lowest level for any comparable period since 2008. That gross level accounted for less than half the overall total, which compares with a 71% share for refinancing-driven deals over the same span last year, when gross refinancing volume hit a record $202 billion. Annual shares were comfortably above 60% in each of the last six years.

A combination of higher underlying rates and material spread expansion drove the average yield at issuance for all new high-yield prints to 7.53% in the second quarter, up 131 bps from the first quarter, and up from record-low costs at 5.23% and 5.11% for the second and third quarters last year, respectively.

Notably high prints included a 14.361% yield at pricing for Intertape Polymer Group's deeply discounted 10% issue of 6.5-year (non-call three) senior unsecured LBO notes, which it completed on June 15 after lenders netted sweetened pricing terms and a raft of investor-friendly covenant changes. That marked the highest clearing level for any new-issue tranche this year, and the fourth highest since the onset of the pandemic. Also in the second quarter, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope priced 9.5% eight-year (non-call three) senior LBO notes at a steep OID to yield 11%, and Carnival Corp. in May priced 10.5% eight-year (non-call three) notes at par, as the company locked in liquidity primarily to service its debt due next year.

Issuers were forced to pitch new deals to a marketplace in price discovery for much of the quarter, as demand metrics cratered. The average bid for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid flow-name high-yield bond issues crashed to 85.73% of par on the June 16 weekly reading, down nearly six percentage points from early June, and a low since the pandemic-era bottom (84.73) recorded on March 19, 2020. That June plunge extended a decline from 96.53 on March 31 this year, 103.92 on Dec. 30, 2021, and 104.49 at the first reading of the fourth quarter last year.

The average bid ticked up 22 bps over the week to June 23, to 85.95%. Even so, the sample's option-adjusted spread increased 36 bps against sharply lower underlying Treasury yields during that period, widening to a new 2022 high at T+493. That spread level compares with T+317 on March 31 this year, and T+286 at the end of December.

Those grueling dynamics translated to a 12.9% loss for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index in 2022 through June 22. The negative 8.4% April-June return marked only the second loss for a second quarter period over the last decade, and it was far worse than the trailing loss of negative 1.7% for the second quarter of 2013.

Under the general principle that fund flows take cues from return performance, high-yield retail funds reported more than $33 billion of net outflows for the year to June 22, including weekly outflows during 19 of the first 25 weeks. The accelerating redemption trend built on more than $13 billion of outflows in 2021, while wiping out the $38.3 billion of inflows recorded in 2020.

Reflecting both withdrawals and blistering losses due to market conditions, assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper sank to $221.2 billion as of June 22, a low since May 2020, and down from $282.4 billion at the final reading of 2021. As bond prices crashed, the net change in the value of those fund assets due to market conditions was negative $32.1 billion in 2022 through June 22, including losses of nearly $21 billion in the second quarter, versus gains of $11.4 billion over the first half last year.