S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

Long-term trends that were shaping the future of commercial real estate have been "upended" overnight by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some changes will be permanent, Kroll Bond Rating Agency analysts wrote.

Lockdown measures and a widespread shift to working from home have sapped demand for hotels and office space, while physical distancing has hurt demand for malls and nonessential retail, the analysts said in a recent note. In contrast, last-mile delivery facilities are likely to remain in high demand as more people shop online, they added.

While only 8.1% of workers spent at least one day a week telecommuting before the pandemic, roughly half of U.S. employees now work from home, in a trend that could persist after COVID-19 passes, the analysts wrote. At the same time, they said, employees who do remain in offices could take up more space because of social distancing, in a reversal of a decadeslong push by employers toward "densification."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

The coronavirus effect tracker

* Second-quarter commercial real estate investments across the globe slid 57% year over year to $109 billion, the lowest quarterly total since 2012, with the Americas, in particular, seeing a 69% decline, according to data from CBRE Group Inc.

* Private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. is preparing to invest the $46 billion of dry powder it has earmarked for real estate transactions, as the industry emerges from the pandemic, Ken Caplan, Blackstone's global co-head of real estate, said in an interview with Business Insider.

* Hotel occupancy in the U.S. grew to 50% for the first time since mid-March in the week ended Aug. 15, according to the latest weekly data from STR, which tracks the hospitality industry. Still, on a year-over-year basis, occupancy for the week was down 30.0%, to 50.2%.

* The pandemic-induced woes on the hospitality sector have prompted French hotelier Accor SA to weigh a potential merger with U.K.'s InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Reuters reported, citing newspaper Le Figaro.

* Regional mall giant Simon Property Group Inc. plowed ahead with its strategy of acquiring ailing retailers amid the pandemic. Sparc, Simon's joint venture with apparel licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC, won a bid for denim maker Lucky Brand LLC out of bankruptcy for $140.1 million, CNBC reported. The brand has more than 175 U.S. stores.

Activist demands

* Activist shareholder Elliott Management Corp. is urging communications REIT Crown Castle International Corp. to immediately undertake an operational and strategic review of its fiber business. Elliott said it believes the REIT and its advisers have received expressions of interest for the business.

Foreclosures and defaults

* Office REIT SL Green Realty Corp. is gearing up for a foreclosure auction on Thor Equities LLC's stake in a 19-story office and retail building in Manhattan, N.Y., Business Insider reported, citing a public notice. SL Green has a $25 million mezzanine loan against the building at 590 Fifth Ave.

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc. entered into a restructuring support agreement with noteholders representing more than 57% of its operating partnership's various notes. The agreement will provide a comprehensive restructuring of the regional mall REIT's balance sheet through an in-court process that is slated to begin Oct. 1 and is expected to eliminate almost $900 million in debt, among other things.

Funding plans

* E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to expand its tech hubs across six U.S. cities with an investment of more than $1.4 billion. The expansions will be at Amazon hubs in New York, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego, and will add 3,500 jobs to support its AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh businesses.

* Private equity firm CGI Merchant Group LLC aims to launch a $500 million fund to invest in troubled hotels that will be operated by hospitality giant Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., The Real Deal reported.

The IPO monitor

* Home-rental giant Airbnb Inc. confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. SEC for the proposed listing of its common stock.

* China-based Excellence Commercial Property and Facilities Management Group, which provides services to luxury commercial properties in the Greater Bay Area, intends to raise between US$300 million and US$400 million in an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the deal.

Around the world

* French REIT Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was said to be considering a roughly €3 billion rights offering, among other fundraising options, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Unibail said its supervisory and management boards are weighing all potential options but the company has not yet made a decision.

* Hotel giant Marriott International Inc. is facing a class-action suit in London over a data breach that was disclosed in 2018, Reuters reported. The breach involved more than 300 million customer records between 2014 and 2018, and the suit seeks unspecified damages for guests domiciled in England and Wales.

Data Dispatch: Foot traffic at US malls, outlet centers approaching pre-COVID levels

Data Dispatch: Hotel loans expose US banks to brand companies large and small

Data Dispatch: Landlords bracing for 'no-show' students as pandemic upends college reopenings

Data Dispatch: Retail liquidations to become more likely as COVID-19 drags on in US