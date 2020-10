The top four European reinsurers have more coronavirus-related costs to come even after taking a combined €1.45 billion in charges for incurred and expected non-life claims from the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter. The question now is whether that total represents the tip of the iceberg or if much of the bad news is out of the way.

Reinsurers generally expect non-life coronavirus claims from three main sources: event cancellation, business interruption and credit and surety. The life side of the businesses stands to see mortality claims from the pandemic.

The bulk of the claims booked in the first quarter were for postponed and canceled events. Scor SE did not record any coronavirus claims in the first quarter because it has little exposure to this line of business, while Hannover Re's €220 million reserve for first-quarter coronavirus losses was spread "across our book," CFO Roland Vogel said on a May 6 earnings call.

Much of Munich Re Co.'s €800 million coronavirus claims reserve was for event cancellation, CFO Christoph Jurecka told analysts May 7, and Swiss Re AG's $476 million non-life charge "primarily covers expected claims for canceled or postponed events," CFO John Dacey said April 30.

Robert Mazzuoli, director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings, said in an interview that he expects "a second or third wave of losses coming" because of the heavy weighting toward event cancellation in the claims booked in the first quarter.

Reinsurers themselves have acknowledged that more claims are on the way. Munich Re's Jurecka said the company anticipates other business lines to be "much more affected in the quarters to come."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

But it is still unclear how big subsequent hits for the big reinsurers will be. Brandan Holmes, senior credit officer in the EMEA insurance team at Moody's, said while he expects more claims, it is "very difficult to say" whether those booked in future quarters would outstrip those seen in the first.

The big question

In the U.S. primary non-life market, coronavirus losses are expected to be worse in the second and third quarters than the first. But analysts are more cautious about making the same prediction for reinsurers because it will take longer for the broader claims picture to become clear. The heavy weighting toward event cancellation in the first quarter arose because it is relatively easy for companies to see which events in their portfolio have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

The big uncertainty, according to Mazzuoli, is on business interruption, where insurers, policyholders and politicians are at loggerheads over which claims should be paid. Although it is "highly unlikely" that lawmakers would enforce retroactive changes to policy wording to trigger payouts even when coverage was excluded, judges could find in favor of policyholders in the various legal battles taking place over business interruption coverage.

"Potentially we are talking about large sums here, but it's really a big question how much of that will really be paid out," Mazzuoli said, adding that he hopes the industry has more answers by the fourth quarter.

It also remains to be seen how coronavirus-related deaths will translate into mortality losses for reinsurers. While there are high death tolls in big life insurance markets such as the U.S. and U.K., those hit hardest by the virus, such as the poor and the elderly, are less likely to be insured.

"What's not clear there is to what extent the insured population is being impacted. In life insurance and life reinsurance, you tend to see the insured population having better mortality experience than the general population," Moody's Holmes said.

Looking for clues

On credit and surety, the last financial crisis provides some clues about potential losses. The trade credit element of this business line protects companies that sell goods on credit against buyers failing to pay if they go bust. Claims escalate when financial downturns trigger insolvencies.

Mazzuoli said credit insurance loss ratios climbed to around 110% at the peak of the previous financial crisis, and that the current coronavirus-fueled downturn "might now be a little bit larger" given the depth of the recession. Credit and surety losses could start to come through from the second quarter, but will probably be more seen in the third and fourth quarters, and perhaps even into 2021, depending on the speed of the economic recovery.

Government reinsurance schemes being set up in several countries could distort the credit and surety picture. Holmes said the schemes could have a positive impact on companies' trade credit exposure, making the loss picture a bit more uncertain.

How claims fall will determine which of Europe's big four insurers get hit hardest by coronavirus claims. If there are heavy mortality claims, Scor could be hit worst, for example. Moody's revised its outlook on Scor's Aa3 insurance financial strength rating to negative on May 7 because it deemed the company more vulnerable than similarly rated peers to a stress scenario with higher mortality claims.

The geographic spread of mortality claims will also determine who comes off worse.

"If it is a U.S.-centric problem, then I would assume Scor and Swiss Re are hit more than the German [reinsurers]," Mazzuoli said. "If Canada is hit, then it is a Munich Re problem predominantly."