Push to reopen US states runs into plunging consumer confidence

When Texas reopens non-essential businesses today, don't expect shoppers to rush straight for the malls.

Texas has seen a 38% decline in consumer confidence since February, a more significant drop than even New York, the epicenter of the U.S. fight against the coronavirus, according to Conference Board data.

That presents an extra challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott as he looks to loosen social-distancing rules and reopen the economy earlier than most other states. Texas, the second-largest economy in the U.S., will allow shopping malls, restaurants and movie theaters, among some other non-essential businesses, to reopen May 1 as part of Abbott's plan to lessen the financial blow of the coronavirus recession.

Consumer spending accounted for about 70% of U.S. GDP in 2019. The economic recovery cannot happen without consumers.

But evidence suggests that it may take more than opening malls to convince consumers that it is time to open their wallets. A University of Michigan survey of U.S. consumers released April 17 found that 61% of respondents listed health as their most important concern about the coronavirus, compared to 23% who listed potential harm to their personal finances and 13% who felt that the required social isolation was their chief worry.

"Let’s be optimistic, but careful that we are not overestimating how the consumer will react," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "States could open and the virus could spread again. That would be the risk."

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 86.9 in April, down from 118.8 in March, representing a record one-month decline and the lowest point for the index since June 2014. Consumer confidence nationwide has declined by 34% since February, when the effects of the coronavirus first began to take root in the U.S. Even in Texas, fell to 93.1 in April, its lowest point since October 2012, a 23% decline from March and a 38% decline since February.

"The first glimmer of the restoration in confidence will not be due to an improving economy, but when consumers become convinced the spread of COVID-19 has been effectively contained," Richard Curtin, chief economist with University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers, said in a statement. "Regardless of official announcements made by state or federal agencies, individual consumers will form their own judgments about the risks of the COVID-19 virus to themselves, their families, friends and their communities."

Lack of confidence transcends geography

While governors all seem to have different approaches to how the coronavirus shutdown should end, creating a patchwork of plans from partial reopenings this week to stay-at-home orders in place at least through May, the decline in consumer confidence appears to be steady across states.

In California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom has given no indication that strict stay-at-home orders will be eased in the near future, consumer confidence fell to 75.2 in April, its lowest point since September 2014. California's consumer confidence has fallen by 30% since March and by 39% since February, according to the Conference Board's latest data.

California, a state with 39.5 million residents, had 46,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,887 deaths, as of April 30, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas, a state of 29 million, had 27,054 confirmed cases and 732 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York, a state of nearly 20 million residents, had 294,715 confirmed cases and 22,759 deaths. Consumer confidence in New York fell to 75.4 in April, its lowest point since November 2015, according to the Conference Board. Consumer confidence in New York has declined by 23% since March and 34% since February, roughly the same drop as in California and Texas.

The plans from governors seeking to reopen are motivated, at least publicly, by a fear that prolonged social distancing mandates will irreparably harm their state's businesses.

July deadline

"We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem," as President Donald Trump put it during a March 23 briefing.

In an April 27 paper, Wells Fargo Securities economists argued that the U.S. business sector could hold on for a few months of a shutdown if they temporarily de-emphasize profits and restrain from the purchase of most inputs.

"Given that we are already more than a month into the current lockdown, the business sector could potentially hold on until July, three months from now," they wrote. "Of course, timelines for individual businesses will vary depending on the amount of cash they had on hand prior to the stay-at-home orders."

But the patchwork of state proposals on next steps has made economic forecasting difficult and raised questions over whether a premature restart could further spread the virus or if a drawn-out shutdown could do irreparable economic harm, said Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities and one of the authors of that paper.

"It may end up being the case that some states have more prolonged shutdowns or maybe there’s a more long-lasting psychological impact on consumers in those areas," Pugliese said in an April 27 interview. "Another possibility is that you could see more regional outbreaks going forward where a month from now or three months from now one region has a flare-up that causes economic activity to decline further."

The uncertainty factor

Each state’s path will likely be different, and even states that take similar steps toward reopening could experience different outcomes. Uncertainty, Pugliese said, will remain a major hurdle for markets.

That uncertainty, a factor in any recession, is so great during this one that it is shattering records.

The U.S. Economic Policy Uncertainty Index nearly doubled from February to March as the coronavirus spread globally, from about 216.64 to 426.56 in March. The US index’s previous record was 272.76 in September 2001, after the 9/11 attacks. The index, created by Scott Baker of Northwestern University, Nick Bloom of Stanford University, and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago, tracks references to uncertainty in news reports using combinations of specified terms such as "Federal Reserve" and "deficit."

Despite that record level of uncertainty, equities markets rallied early this week as stay-at-home orders expired and statewide restrictions on restaurants, retail stores and nonessential businesses were eased in a half-dozen states and governors outlined plans to at least partially reopen most businesses in early May.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite Index all saw modest gains on April 24 and April 27, fueled largely by several governors’ statements on easing restrictions on businesses in their states, according to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

No playbook

The overall direction of markets appears, at the moment, to be responding to states moving to reopen sooner, rather than those with plans on hold. "The market is forward-looking, and for the moment the direction toward easing restrictions is clear," said Brian Rose, a senior economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The extra complexity matters less than the overall direction."

But the consequences of the different paths toward reopening remain a significant question. A jump in coronavirus cases could quickly cancel out the economic benefits of opening a non-essential business.

"Even from a strictly economic view where we don't care how many people die, keeping the pandemic under control is essential," Rose said. "While most of the COVID-19 deaths have been nonworking elderly, as we've seen already, lots of younger workers are getting sick and this can knock them out of essential jobs."

The uncertainty is only amplified by the lack of precedent for the coronavirus's impact on the U.S. economy, said Pugliese with Wells Fargo Securities.

"There’s not really a great historical playbook to turn to measure the downturn or the bounceback or any phase of the cycle that you’re looking at," he said.