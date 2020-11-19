Protests drag on Hong Kong retail sales in 2019, but worst may be yet to come

Hong Kong’s retail sales slumped by 11% in 2019 as the city was gripped by anti-government protests, but the developing coronavirus outbreak could be an even bigger threat to one of the territory's key industries this year.

Retail sales fell for 11 consecutive months in 2019, with December sales dropping 19.4% year over year to HK$36.2 billion, data released Feb. 4 by the Hong Kong government showed.

Full-year sales totaled HK$431.2 billion, reflecting a 14.2% drop in visitor numbers to 55.9 million. In contrast, retail sales in 2018 rose 8.8% year over year to HK$485.2 billion.

Yet industry observers believe that the coronavirus outbreak will cause this downward trend to continue, perhaps to an even greater extent than in 2019.

The novel coronavirus, first reported in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019, has affected more than 20,000 people worldwide and caused 427 deaths as of Feb. 4. Faced with weakening consumer sentiment as people stay indoors and avoid crowded areas, the Hong Kong government has stepped up measures to contain the outbreak, including sealing off all but three border checkpoints with mainland China.

The territory has so far confirmed 18 cases and reported its first death Feb. 4.

The significant single-digit sales drop seen in the 10 days from the eve of Chinese New Year on Jan. 24 through Feb. 2 signals the extent of the damage from the outbreak, according to Annie Yau Tse, chairman of Hong Kong Retail Management Association.

Tse said retailers of fashion, cosmetics and luxury items were particularly hit during the period, with businesses serving mainland tourists seeing sales drop by up to 80%.

"The coronavirus outbreak is going to be a bigger challenge, leaving very little room for us to hold on to," Tse said Feb. 4 during a teleconference after the retail figures were announced.

She said more retailers are considering shutting their stores once their leases expire. Jewelry chain Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. confirmed in January that it would close about a fifth of its stores in Hong Kong, while LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne is reported to be planning a store closure in the Causeway Bay shopping district.

In contrast, e-commerce company JD.com Inc. said it has seen a surge in orders and is continuing to deliver nationwide, though couriers operating in Wuhan are wearing hazmat suits, CNBC reported Feb. 4.

Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, said the anti-government protests and the coronavirus outbreak are intertwined factors that are impeding the recovery of Hong Kong's retail sector.

Given the travel restrictions placed on mainland Chinese travelers, Pang said recovery would be slower than was the case after the SARS outbreak in 2003. The Chinese government at that time introduced an individual visit scheme to spur the influx of mainland arrivals in Hong Kong to help drive consumption and speed up the city's recovery.

"When the outbreak is contained at the end of the second quarter, I expect the protester impact to come back again and overrun the retail and catering sectors. For the whole of 2020, retail would be affected by both factors," she said.

The impact of the restrictions placed on mainland tourists will reverberate across various markets including London, Paris and New York, given that Chinese consumers account for about 40% of luxury spending, according to Pascal Martin, partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Martin said Hong Kong could expect some recovery, but its retail landscape would never be the same again.

"There are some structural reasons why Hong Kong is not as attractive as a shopping destination as it used to be," said Martin, adding that store closures among luxury brands is inevitable and would force landlords to reconsider rental rates.

Martin pointed out that tax cuts introduced in China in April 2019 have narrowed the price difference between the mainland and Hong Kong and noted that Chinese consumers are increasingly hunting out bargains on the internet.

"Brands have adjusted their price structure. They are keen to make sure that the price that they sell in the mainland is not going to be too high compared to Hong Kong. Not many are going to travel from Beijing or remote areas of China for a 10% to 15% of price difference."