Progressive logged mixed auto rate changes across US in October

A 5.9% rate decrease requested by a Progressive Corp. unit in Colorado may be the most-significant rate cut approved in the U.S. private passenger auto segment in October, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Five Progressive units received authorization to lower rates in Colorado, which in total could collectively reduce calculated written premiums by $32.4 million. Progressive also obtained approvals for 14 rate cuts across seven other states that may decrease aggregate written premiums by $38.2 million.

On the other hand, Progressive secured approval to increase rates in Illinois and Delaware. A pair of rate hikes in Illinois approved Oct. 19 could boost the company's private auto premiums by $17.7 million, affecting more than 396,000 policyholders.

Texas regulators signed off on 12 rate-cut requests, the most in any single state in October. This was followed by Indiana with seven approvals and Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin with six rate-decrease approvals each.

This analysis covers 504 private-passenger auto rate filings approved in October. Out of these, 103 resulted in premium increases, 104 resulted in premium decreases and the rest had no effect on calculated premiums.