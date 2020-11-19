 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/progressive-cuts-farmers-insurance-raises-private-auto-rates-in-august-60506056 content
Progressive cuts, Farmers Insurance raises private auto rates in August

Twelve Progressive Corp. subsidiaries received approvals to implement private passenger auto rate cuts ranging 0.4% to 6.6% in August.

The approved rate reductions could collectively decrease Progressive's calculated premium by $66.1 million, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

About $32.6 million of the estimated premium reduction is expected to come from a pair of rate cuts approved in Minnesota on Aug. 28. The insurer is the state's second-largest private auto insurer with a market share of 19.1%, underwriting $745.5 million in direct written premiums in 2019.

Progressive also secured approvals to cut rates in six other states during the month. The insurer is expected to see a combined premium decrease of more than $5 million in Louisiana, Utah and Nebraska.

On the other side of the spectrum, Farmers Insurance Group of Cos. obtained two rate hike approvals in New York and one in Missouri. The three rate hikes could result in a private auto premium increase of $10.0 million for the group.

