Profit-over-volume approach 'best and only way forward' for Siemens Gamesa – CEO

Offshore wind leader Siemens Gamesa is playing catch-up in the onshore business — by scaling back.

Source: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Spanish wind turbine producer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA is trying to return its beleaguered onshore business back to profitability, but the unit will not break even until 2022, new CEO Andreas Nauen said.

The company, the world leader in offshore wind turbines, had announced in late July that it would significantly slim down its onshore business, particularly scaling back in India and Mexico, and would focus less on volume growth by giving up on riskier and less profitable projects.

At a capital markets day Aug. 27, Nauen said the new strategy will require turning down more contracts for supplying the company's equipment to onshore wind projects, in part to avoid a repeat of what the CEO dubbed "the Northern European pipeline": a portfolio of five wind parks in the Nordics that were hit by delays and extra costs due to bad weather, costing the company about €100 million in total.

Those are the kind of unpredictable risks Siemens Gamesa cannot afford anymore if it wants to be as successful in onshore wind as in offshore, Nauen said.

"We cannot live from volume; we have to make a profit. We have to earn money to invest in our future," Nauen said on a call with journalists. "It will not be easy, but on the other hand, it's the best and the only way forward."

Siemens Gamesa said it now expects to raise revenues to between €10.2 billion to €11.2 billion in fiscal year 2021, which starts in early October, up from an expected €9.5 billion to €10 billion for the current year.

The company expects its EBIT margin before purchase price allocation and integration and restructuring costs to be 3% to 5% in 2021 and rise to 8% to 10% by 2023, it said. For the latest nine months, the EBIT margin had dropped to negative 4%, down from 6.5% in the prior-year period, largely driven by the weakness of the onshore business and the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We expect onshore to be break-even in '22, at least. And then '21 will be a transition year," Nauen told analysts during the capital markets day. The company expects total integration and restructuring costs, mostly related to the onshore turnaround, to run into the mid-triple-digit million euros, acting CFO Thomas Spannring said.

'Not for any price'

Although selling onshore turbines makes up 53% of Siemens Gamesa's revenue, the strategic shift means that share should drop at the expense of offshore wind — a less mature industry with a much higher growth rate forecast for the coming years — as well as the services business, which are both profitable already.

Siemens Gamesa expects annual installations in onshore wind to stay relatively flat at about 57 GW through 2025 and grow to 67 GW in 2030. The company predicted that offshore installations would balloon from 6 GW in 2019 to 20 GW in 2025 and 28 GW in 2030.

Aside from picking its onshore projects more carefully by adhering to a strict margin policy, Siemens Gamesa will change its geographic focus to fewer key markets, such as the U.S. and Brazil, from where it can easily expand at scale into neighboring countries, Nauen said.

The company also wants to cut costs more broadly and plans to get project developers to share more risks. Nauen cited a recent example where Siemens Gamesa won a project despite rejecting responsibility for a high-voltage connection for the wind farm.

"Onshore is big business, and if we do a few things right, you can turn around onshore into a good and profitable business ... but not for any price and [at] any risk," Nauen said.

The additional detail on the planned turnaround failed to win over the market, with shares in Siemens Gamesa down about 4% in early afternoon trading. But Nauen said this should be seen in the context of the last few months. Since a low point in mid-March, the company's share price has nearly doubled, and it is up about 40% since the start of the year.

Nauen also emphasized that pandemic recovery plans around the world look set to stimulate additional growth in renewable energy, which was not yet reflected in Siemens Gamesa's business plan.

"We have more confidence than ever in the long-term prospects of the wind industry," Nauen said. "Clearly, there's demand for what we do."