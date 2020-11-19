Producer spending cuts hit offshore drillers hardest among services companies

Offshore drillers face higher default risks than their onshore counterparts as producers select lower-cost onshore projects over offshore projects that come with greater costs and risks, S&P Global Ratings said in a recent report.

The current breakeven cost for onshore oil and gas exploration is below $50 per barrel while shallow-water programs could breakeven at $45/bbl to $50/bbl, Ratings said in a Sept. 10 note. But offshore projects generally come at higher risk due to greater susceptibility to weather-related disruptions, higher initial exploration and appraisal costs, and plugging and abandonment costs, the agency said.

Consequently, as producers continue to rein in capital spending with crude oil priced at around $40/bbl, unconventional onshore projects take precedence to those proposed offshore, which is limiting rig utilization and pricing leverage for offshore drillers and pushing many of them toward bankruptcy.

Exemplifying the risk, a monthly rig count report from Credit Suisse showed a boost in global offshore activity from August to September. However, Hurricane Laura in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in late August might have skewed the data, analyst Jacob Lundberg said.

As of Sept. 9, the international working floater rig count had averaged 92 month-to-date, up 10% from the August cycle low and the largest month-of-month gain in the past 10 years, Lundberg said. However, he noted the figures were exacerbated by Hurricane Laura, which forced the floater count in the Gulf of Mexico to just one before recovering to about 15 by Sept. 9.

Without the hurricane, the increase in working floaters would have been smoother in August and September rather than dropping sharply in August then surging in September, the analyst said.

During the same period, global jackup rig utilization saw little improvement amid a depressed North Sea market and declines in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, which make up about 75% of global utilization, Lundberg said. The working jackup count, averaging at about 296 month-to-date, was flat month on month and down about 11% year to date, the analyst said.

On a more positive note, Lundberg expects jackup rig pricing to stabilize, as contracted utilization remains relatively healthy at about 81%. But analysts with Moody's said Sept. 14 that "offshore rig day rates will continue to struggle at anemic levels as long as low commodity prices constrain offshore exploration."

S&P Global Ratings forecasts an average West Texas Intermediate crude oil price of $45/bbl in 2021 and $50/bbl in 2022. While jackup utilization and day rates have recently improved against 2017 lows, Ratings expects offshore floater utilization to remain weak until 2022 as breakeven costs for shallow-water wells are generally lower than for deepwater projects.

The likely result for offshore drillers is falling revenues, negative free cash flows and unsustainable leverage. Combined with limited demand visibility, "the specter of bankruptcy or restructuring" for offshore drillers is raised, Ratings said.

Moody's said the prospects for improving cash flow are dim, even for offshore drillers with generally adequate liquidity. Many have already filed for bankruptcy or engaged in some form of default.

The latest in a series of sector company bankruptcies, Valaris PLC filed its Chapter 11 petition on Aug. 19, following a filing by Noble Corp. on July 31 and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.'s bankruptcy notice in late April.

Despite the growing list of bankruptcies, analysts hold out hope for the sector as offshore production remains an integral part of the global energy supply for the foreseeable future.

However, Moody's said debt reduction must combine with further industry consolidation or outright scrapping of rigs to reduce rig supply and increase utilization.

The ability of offshore drillers to survive rests on the combination. "Long term, companies that can reduce debt and shrink capacity to match a smaller market are more likely to remain operational," S&P Global Ratings said.