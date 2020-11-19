Precedent suggests Trump will win US election, says Carlyle founder

"It's hard to know what will really happen," Carlyle Group Inc. founder and co-Executive Chairman David Rubenstein said of the forthcoming U.S. election, during a discussion at private equity conference Super Return International on Feb 26.

"Four years ago, at this time, you wouldn't have predicted that Donald Trump would be the nominee of the party. Nobody thought that would happen," the veteran dealmaker said.

After Super Tuesday on March 3, Rubenstein believes Democratic newcomer Mike Bloomberg will be in the race "because he's got a fair amount of money, he's got some really good things going for him," as will Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. But he noted that only a few Democratic delegates have been picked so far.

On current front-runner Sanders, Rubenstein said, "I never thought that a 78-year-old man who's had a heart attack, who's a democratic socialist, who is not known for passing legislation, would be the front runner. All those things would not have seemed to be something that would lend somebody to be likely the front-runner," but he added that front-runners "come and go" in presidential politics.

He said he was surprised that "a lot of these people are running" due to their age. Alongside Sanders, Bloomberg is 78, Biden is 77 and Elizabeth Warren is 70. Trump is 73 years old.

"When Ronald Reagan ran for president of the United States, I didn't think he could get there because he was 69 years old," Rubenstein said. "If Ronald Reagan ran now, people would be criticizing him for being too young and inexperienced."

On Trump's chances of getting reelected, Rubenstein referenced an Odds.Watch betting poll that showed a 59% chance that Trump would win the next election. "Right now, the economy is doing very well. So everything else aside, it's likely that the president will get reelected just because our presidents tend to get reelected when the economies are good."

Recession unlikely in 2020

The U.S. has had recessions on average every seven years since World War II, and it's now 11 years into a non-recessionary period, Rubenstein said. He does not expect to see a recession this year as it stands, but "at some point, as Herbert Stein, head of the economic council of economic advice in the United States said, if something can't keep going on forever, it won't."

Factors that could spark a recession this year are a pandemic — the novel coronavirus has not yet been classified as such — or an unexpected geopolitical act such as a war.

On whether the investment environment will continue as-is, Rubenstein said conditions are "pretty good" right now and confidence in the U.S. is at a similar level. "Interest rates are very low. That's helpful. [The] stock market has been high. That's made it complicated," he added. M&A activity remains soft because "it's hard to get deals done at the right prices," but "nothing untoward is likely to happen right now," he said.